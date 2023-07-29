Mid-Air Collision in Oshkosh Marks Fifth Plane Crash In The Past Week

A mid-air collision between two planes occurred over Oshkosh, Wisconsin leaving two dead upon impact and two others injured. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun investigating that crash.

It was the second plane crash near Oshkosh on Saturday. The other happened when a plane went down in nearby Lake Winnebago. One person has been found from that crash but is unresponsive.

The crashes occurred on the same weekend as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Airventure show.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said a gyrocopter landed on top of a parked plane at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at Wittman Regional Airport in the collision. The two injured people from the collision at Wittman are in stable condition at a local hospital, Oshkosh Northwestern reported on Saturday.

"Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated," the EAA statement said. "The afternoon air show at the event did begin approximately on schedule, shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT. ... These were aircraft that belonged to event attendees and were not involved in the air show. More details are still being gathered at this time. Further updates will be available as they are confirmed."

No other details are known about Saturday's collision.

There was another crash on Saturday morning when a plane went down in Lake Winnebago, which is next to Oshkosh. One of the two occupants on that T-6 Texan plane was found unresponsive, and the U.S. Coast Guard and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office continue recovery efforts.

Two people were injured Thursday when their single-engine aircraft lost power and crashed into a cornfield near Brooklyn, Wisconsin. They were on their way to the EAA Airventure show, according to Green Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the cornfield and the aircraft flipped upon impact. Both occupants on the plane were treated and released at a hospital.

In all, there have been five crashes in the area during the EAA AirVenture, a six-day event. There were no serious injuries in the other three crashes prior to Saturday.