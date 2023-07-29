Mid-Air Collision in Oshkosh Marks Fifth Plane Crash In The Past Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Mid-Air Collision in Oshkosh Marks Fifth Plane Crash In The Past Week

The crashes surround the annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Airventure event

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald and Perry Chiaramonte
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A row of propellers at the Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-In, Oskosh, Wisconsin. Richard Hamilton Smith/Getty Images

A mid-air collision between two planes occurred over Oshkosh, Wisconsin leaving two dead upon impact and two others injured. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun investigating that crash.

It was the second plane crash near Oshkosh on Saturday. The other happened when a plane went down in nearby Lake Winnebago. One person has been found from that crash but is unresponsive.

The crashes occurred on the same weekend as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Airventure show.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said a gyrocopter landed on top of a parked plane at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at Wittman Regional Airport in the collision. The two injured people from the collision at Wittman are in stable condition at a local hospital, Oshkosh Northwestern reported on Saturday.

Read More

"Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated," the EAA statement said. "The afternoon air show at the event did begin approximately on schedule, shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT. ... These were aircraft that belonged to event attendees and were not involved in the air show. More details are still being gathered at this time. Further updates will be available as they are confirmed."

No other details are known about Saturday's collision.

There was another crash on Saturday morning when a plane went down in Lake Winnebago, which is next to Oshkosh. One of the two occupants on that T-6 Texan plane was found unresponsive, and the U.S. Coast Guard and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office continue recovery efforts.

Two people were injured Thursday when their single-engine aircraft lost power and crashed into a cornfield near Brooklyn, Wisconsin. They were on their way to the EAA Airventure show, according to Green Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the cornfield and the aircraft flipped upon impact. Both occupants on the plane were treated and released at a hospital.

In all, there have been five crashes in the area during the EAA AirVenture, a six-day event. There were no serious injuries in the other three crashes prior to Saturday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.