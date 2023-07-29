Mid-Air Collision in Oshkosh Marks Fifth Plane Crash In The Past Week

A mid-air collision between two planes occurred over Oshkosh, Wisconsin leaving two dead upon impact and two others injured. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun investigating that crash.
It was the second plane crash near Oshkosh on Saturday. The other happened when a plane went down in nearby Lake Winnebago. One person has been found from that crash but is unresponsive.
The crashes occurred on the same weekend as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Airventure show.
The Oshkosh Fire Department said a gyrocopter landed on top of a parked plane at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at Wittman Regional Airport in the collision. The two injured people from the collision at Wittman are in stable condition at a local hospital, Oshkosh Northwestern reported on Saturday.
- 4 Dead in Separate Aircraft Crashes Ahead of Popular Wisconsin Air Show
- Victims in Deadly California Plane Crash Identified, Marks Second Incident This Week at Same Airport
- Super Bowl Champion’s Daughter Among Four Dead in Wisconsin Air Show Crashes
- Cessna Plane Crashes into New Mexico House Erupting in Flames, At Least One Dead
- Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center
"Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated," the EAA statement said. "The afternoon air show at the event did begin approximately on schedule, shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT. ... These were aircraft that belonged to event attendees and were not involved in the air show. More details are still being gathered at this time. Further updates will be available as they are confirmed."
No other details are known about Saturday's collision.
There was another crash on Saturday morning when a plane went down in Lake Winnebago, which is next to Oshkosh. One of the two occupants on that T-6 Texan plane was found unresponsive, and the U.S. Coast Guard and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office continue recovery efforts.
Two people were injured Thursday when their single-engine aircraft lost power and crashed into a cornfield near Brooklyn, Wisconsin. They were on their way to the EAA Airventure show, according to Green Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.
The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the cornfield and the aircraft flipped upon impact. Both occupants on the plane were treated and released at a hospital.
In all, there have been five crashes in the area during the EAA AirVenture, a six-day event. There were no serious injuries in the other three crashes prior to Saturday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics