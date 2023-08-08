Brazil Leads Charge to Preserve Amazon at Crucial ‘Rainforest Summit’

Leaders from the eight countries that are home to the Amazon rainforest gathered for the first time in 14 years in Brazil Tuesday, coming together in a bid to revive an alliance designed to preserve one of the world's most environmental resources.

The two-day meeting was convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who tried but failed to breathe life into the alliance, known as Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), during his previous stint in office in the early 2000’s.

Lula's immediate predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who lost a re-election bid last year, moved in the opposite direction, presiding over record levels of deforestation in the Amazon, two thirds of which lies in Brazil.

The forest is spread over a vast area that is twice the size of India and is critical to the earth’s environmental health.

Preserving the rainforest by finding and financing sustainable development projects is among the top agenda items at this week's ACTO meeting in the Brazilian city of Belem. Also under discussion: plans to fight organized crime groups that cut swaths of the forest; and joint pledges with envoys from other nations that are home to rain forests - including Indonesia, Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Overall, a key goal for the delegates will be to try and strike a deal to halt deforestation by 2030, preserving a region that is home to some 400 billion trees.

The summit is being attended by representatives from all eight counties that are home to the rainforest. Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana and Peru are being represented by their respective presidents, while Venezuela, Ecuador and Suriname have sent other top officials.

That in itself is a considerable improvement from the last such summit, convened by Brazil’s Lula in 2009, when he was joined by only one other regional leader, from Guyana.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Brazilian President said that he had high hopes for the summit.

“I have great expectation that, for the first time, we will have a common policy for action in the Amazon,” he said last week.

“The context is totally different today,” Brazil’s Environment Minister Marina Silva told The Associated Press as the summit opened Tuesday. “President Lula is very determined that this summit will not be just another event with no real outcomes for the decisions that will be announced here.”