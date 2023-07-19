Brazil Adjusts Work Schedule So Fans Can Watch Women’s World Cup - The Messenger
Brazil Adjusts Work Schedule So Fans Can Watch Women’s World Cup

An ordinance put out by the Minister of Management allows Brazilian civil servants to come to work up to two hours after matches

Published
Kari Anderson
Soccer-obsessed Brazil is once again addressing an eternal struggle for soccer fans: how to balance work with international sports.

On Tuesday, Minister of Management Esther Dweck put out an ordinance that excuses late arrivals for civil servants who want to watch the Women’s World Cup. Employees will be allowed to arrive up to two hours after the final whistle blows on Brazil’s matches.

Brazil’s three group-stage matches for the World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, begin early-morning in Brasilia, the nation's capital, due to time-zone differences. The first game kicks off at 8:00 a.m. Brasilia Time, while the other two kick off at 7:00 a.m. For the 8:00 game, according to the ordinance, employees can come into work at 12:00 p.m.; for the 7:00 games, working hours begin at 11:00.

The policy initially only covered the men’s World Cup, but is being extended for the women’s tournament as well.

“It is a measure of equity to give civil servants wishing to watch the matches the same rights as during the men's World Cup,” said Dweck in a statement.

The Brazil women’s national team has dominated South American soccer for decades, winning eight Copa América titles. However, they have struggled at the international level: Their most recent world accolades are silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, and a runner-up finish at the 2007 World Cup.

Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil controls the ball during Women's International Friendly match between Brazil and Chile at Mane Garrincha Stadium on July 2, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil.
Brazilian soccer fans will be cheering on the legendary Marta in what might be her final World Cup.Adalberto Marques/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil’s star veteran forward Marta will be playing in her sixth, and possibly final, World Cup. Marta scored seven goals in her first World Cup in 2007, winning the Golden Boot (as the tournament's top goal scorer) and Golden Ball (as the top overall player) while leading her team to the final, where they lost to Germany. With 17 goals, Marta holds the record for most career World Cup goals, among men and women.

While Marta has not officially announced that this World Cup will be her last, her Brazilian teammates have centered their drive for a championship around her. As forward Kerolin said in an interview with Brazilian media, Brazil was “inspired by Argentina, for what they did for Messi. We are in the position to do the same for Marta.”

Brazil’s first match takes place on Monday against Panama at 7:00 a.m. ET.

