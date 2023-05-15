Brawl at Minnesota Democratic Party Convention
A fight that broke out at a local Minneapolis party convention left at least two injured and may result in some members banned.
The Minnesota Democratic Party is considering banning party members who participated in a fight that broke out at a local party convention.
At an event to determine the party candidate for Minneapolis Ward 10, supporters of incumbent Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai and challenger Nasri Warsame came to blows. At least two people were injured in the brawl.
“I was scared some of us might die,” one attendee told the Associated Press.
State Chair Ken Martin said in a press release that "Harassment and violence are unacceptable," calling on campaigns to keep their employees and volunteers in check. But he made clear that the blame should be on Warsame's team, stating they escalated the situation, "encouraging conflict."
Warsame came out with his own response stating, “Violence & unfairness have no place in democracy!!” in a Facebook post.
The Associated Press reported that no arrests were made because police said the crowd had already dispersed when they arrived.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews