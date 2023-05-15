The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Brawl at Minnesota Democratic Party Convention

    A fight that broke out at a local Minneapolis party convention left at least two injured and may result in some members banned.

    Published
    Alec Dent
    The Minnesota Democratic Party is considering banning party members who participated in a fight that broke out at a local party convention.

    At an event to determine the party candidate for Minneapolis Ward 10, supporters of incumbent Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai and challenger Nasri Warsame came to blows. At least two people were injured in the brawl.

    “I was scared some of us might die,” one attendee told the Associated Press.

    State Chair Ken Martin said in a press release that "Harassment and violence are unacceptable," calling on campaigns to keep their employees and volunteers in check. But he made clear that the blame should be on Warsame's team, stating they escalated the situation, "encouraging conflict."

    Warsame came out with his own response stating, “Violence & unfairness have no place in democracy!!” in a Facebook post.

    The Associated Press reported that no arrests were made because police said the crowd had already dispersed when they arrived.

