Boys Who Escaped Wisconsin Hoarder Home Would Have Adapted to ‘Most Dire of Circumstances’

It has been little more than a week since two boys, ages 7 and 9, climbed through a bedroom window to freedom from a squalid hoarder home in Milwaukee. Despite escaping the residence, it's unlikely they'll ever get past the impact of allegedly being imprisoned in filth by their mother and her boyfriend.

"They'll be carrying the scars of this for the rest of their lives to some degree," says professor Josh Mersky, a founding director of the Institute for Child and Family Well-Being at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.

"I'm trying not to be hyperbolic here, but I just can't communicate the likely damage that these conditions have done to those children in every area of their development," Mersky continues during a phone interview with The Messenger.

On July 13, neighbors of Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, noticed two children wandering naked through the street of their Bluemound Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to the couple's home and were immediately confronted with the smell of urine and feces and a “terrible hoarding situation,” according to the criminal complaint.

The younger of the two boys had red markings on his back and shoulders, the report also stated.

Koch, the child's mother, allegedly told police he climbed through a broken window, but police noted there weren't lacerations on the boy.

She then took police on a tour of the home. According to the complaint, they saw a mound of trash sitting outside the children's room, feces smeared along their walls and a latch on the outside of the kids' door.

Koch and Manke — who is not the boys' biological father — were charged with multiple felony counts, including chronic neglect of a child and false imprisonment.

She remains in jail on a $30,000 cash bond, while Manke was released after paying his $6,500 cash bail.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for July 26.

News of the children's rescue from the couple's "uninhabitable" home made national headlines. The city’s assistant district attorney told reporters that the boys were immediately being evaluated.

"These children have been horribly damaged from their mother's actions," Mallory Davis, Milwaukee’s assistant district attorney, told CBS58. "They are completely uneducated. They are not potty trained, even at their ages. They are, essentially at this point, unable to function in society."

Mersky, who's not involved in the case, says it's the start of a long journey for the children as they navigate life after the trauma they've endured.

"These kinds of cases are quite rare, just like serial killers are quite rare," he says. "That being said, child neglect is the most common reason why children and families are reported to child protective services. Neglect cases, give or take, make up roughly 70 percent of screened and investigated child maltreatment cases."

Police spoke with several neighbors during their investigation, and some of their comments, which were included in the criminal complaint, reflect what Mersky says is a common component in cases of child neglect: isolation.

One witness told police he didn’t know any children ever lived at the residence. Another neighbor told investigators that "he used to see the kids outside in the yard when they moved in but hadn't seen them since.”

As the degree to which the victims are isolated increases, the chances of detection and notification decreases.

The Milwaukee case, which Mersky believes lands on the severe end of the spectrum of neglect, suggests the boys were extremely isolated before their escape.

"My guess is they're probably even being restricted from even television," says Mersky. "They're essentially being raised in this indoor feral environment that withholds any outside information."

Without knowing the details of what happened inside the home, it's difficult to know how much the boys understood about the outside world — or how other children their ages live and learn in loving homes — until now.

"Part of what makes something traumatic is oftentimes as a person's perception or awareness that something is traumatic. In all likelihood, these children did not have a frame of reference," Mersky says. "What was their comparison?"

Still, people are resilient, which offers some hope of success for the children.

"For better and for worse, they adapted to that environment. That's what humans do — we adapt to our environment," Mersky explains. "So even in the most dire of circumstances, they have natural capacities within them to overcome adversity to some degree."