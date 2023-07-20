Boyfriend of Wisconsin Mom Accused of Imprisoning Sons in Squalid Home Is Released on Bail

The boyfriend of a Wisconsin mother who allegedly kept her two young sons locked inside a dirty room for at least a year is out on bail.

Joel Manke, 38, was arrested with his girlfriend, Katie Koch, outside their Bluemound Heights home after neighbors witnessed Koch's sons, aged 7 and 9, running around a street covered in filth on July 13.

Court records show Manke posted $6,500 bail with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

An attorney for Manke did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Koch remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $30,000.

Public defender Crystal Vera provided Koch counsel during a hearing on Monday after the 34-year-old said she could not afford an attorney.

Vera told The Messenger she is not representing Koch moving forward.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators allege Koch's children had been living in squalor inside a confined room with boarded-up windows since at least July 2022.

When interviewed, Koch said she had been homeschooling the boys, using Hooked on Phonics workbooks and educational apps on tablets.

Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions. Courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Authorities also claimed that the children had not received medical attention for a year or two, and their hair had become so matted that they had to shave their heads once they reached a hospital.

"They were so dirty that we thought they were dressed in Halloween costumes," neighbor Rick Eder told The Messenger on Wednesday. "It looked like they were wearing long wigs, and it looked like they had been whipped with a belt. I turned to my wife immediately and said, 'Those are not costumes.'"

"It was a shock," he added. "Just a horrible scene."

While Koch and Manke had not been active on social media for several years, their Instagram accounts portrayed a happy family life.

In multiple posts, Koch fawned over Manke, and praised him for being a "Daddy to Our Boys," though he is not the children's biological father.

Court documents submitted by Milwaukee prosecutors said that Koch had written her boys a three-page apology letter and told police that they "deserve better."

The couple has been charged with multiple felony counts, including child neglect and false imprisonment.

If convicted on all counts, Koch and Manke could be given a fine of $120,000 and a sentence of 43 years.

Koch submitted a plea of not guilty for two of her six counts, both misdemeanors.

Both Koch and Manke have hearings set for July 26 in Milwaukee.