Boyfriend of Missing Alabama Woman Who Reappeared Says She ‘Was Fighting for Her Life for 48 Hours’ 

While questions continue to swirl around the case of Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, an Alabama nursing student who vanished after stopping on a highway to help a toddler, her boyfriend asked everyone to be patient.

Following a whirlwind Saturday night when a “shocked” Russell appeared at the front door of her home after her community searched for her over two full days, her boyfriend turned to his social media platform on Sunday to thank everyone who helped look for her.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours. So until she’s physically & mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Thomar Simmons said in an Instagram post,

Carlee Russell with her ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons Thomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram

“Thank you to everyone who shared a picture, came out to the Hoover Met to help us with the search parties, & who went & proceeded to tell other people about Carlee to bring more awareness to her story,” he said on his Instagram post.

Family members and police reported that Russell called from her car Thursday night after spotting a young child walking along the I-459 highway.

Missing nursing student Carlee Russell suddenly turned up at her family's home, said police. (Photo courtesy Hoover, Alabama, Police Department)

She stopped to help the girl, family members told police, when they heard her scream followed by background noise from the highway.

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!” Russell’s boyfriend posted.

But before Russell returned home, the Internet ran wild with amateur sleuthing and theories, including Simmons may have played a role in her disappearance.

“Even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction, [it] would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith,” Simmons wrote to his followers.

He also thanked everyone who showed their support and said he was grateful for his girlfriend’s return.

“I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, & church members who called or texted me just to let me know that they’re praying & here for me; you guys don’t know how much that meant to me!” Simmons wrote. “All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation.”