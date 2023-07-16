Boyfriend of Missing Alabama Woman Who Reappeared Says She ‘Was Fighting for Her Life for 48 Hours’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Boyfriend of Missing Alabama Woman Who Reappeared Says She ‘Was Fighting for Her Life for 48 Hours’ 

In an Instagram post, Carlee Russell's boyfriend said he refused to give up searching for her

Published |Updated
Elaine Aradillas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

While questions continue to swirl around the case of Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, an Alabama nursing student who vanished after stopping on a highway to help a toddler, her boyfriend asked everyone to be patient.

Following a whirlwind Saturday night when a “shocked” Russell appeared at the front door of her home after her community searched for her over two full days, her boyfriend turned to his social media platform on Sunday to thank everyone who helped look for her.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours. So until she’s physically & mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Thomar Simmons said in an Instagram post,

Carlee Russell with boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell with her ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell SimmonsThomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram
Read More

“Thank you to everyone who shared a picture, came out to the Hoover Met to help us with the search parties, & who went & proceeded to tell other people about Carlee to bring more awareness to her story,” he said on his Instagram post.

Family members and police reported that Russell called from her car Thursday night after spotting a young child walking along the I-459 highway. 

Missing nursing student Carlee Russell suddenly turned up at her family's home, said police. (Photo courtesy Hoover, Alabama, Police Department)

She stopped to help the girl, family members told police, when they heard her scream followed by background noise from the highway.

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!” Russell’s boyfriend posted.

But before Russell returned home, the Internet ran wild with amateur sleuthing and theories, including Simmons may have played a role in her disappearance.

“Even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction, [it] would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith,” Simmons wrote to his followers.

He also thanked everyone who showed their support and said he was grateful for his girlfriend’s return. 

“I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, & church members who called or texted me just to let me know that they’re praying & here for me; you guys don’t know how much that meant to me!” Simmons wrote. “All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.