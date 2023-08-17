Boy With Autism Found Dead After Disappearing Outside Ikea in New York

TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning
The body of a 9-year-old boy was recovered hours after he went missing outside of the Ikea in Brooklyn Wednesday night, New York's WABC-TV reported.
Police said the child had autism and was non-verbal. He allegedly drowned in the water after wandering away from his parents, who had been shopping at the sprawling Swedish furniture store.
Police had used drones, K9s, and boats to scan the water for any sign of the boy and eventually located a pair of orange Crocs they believed belonged to him.
Surveillance video showed the 9-year-old heading toward the waters off of Red Hook at around 9 p.m.
Police divers located his body just after midnight at the edge of the Erie Basin. He was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Read More
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of Drowning
- Boy, 5, Drowns in Pond After Mom Tries to Save Him: ‘It’s a Tragedy’
- As Retailers Give Up on San Francisco, IKEA Is Moving In
- Two Experienced Free Divers Found Dead Off Hawaii Coast
- Ikea Debuts Sustainable 22-Pound ‘Couch in an Envelope’
- TikTok ‘Boat Jump’ Challenge Not to Blame for Recent Alabama Drownings, Cops Say
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Federal Prosecutors Seeking 33-Year Sentence for Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique TarrioNews
- 1 Arrested After Howard University Students Get Attacked During Brawl Outside of DormsNews
- Fired Head of Right-Wing Project Veritas Now Under Investigation in New YorkNews
- Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering CellmateNews
- Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat DeathsNews
- Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’News
- Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s MurderNews
- Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up MatchNews
- Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot TubNews
- Gliders Crash Mid-Air With ‘Mighty Bang,’ One ‘Chopped’ in Half — Pilot KilledNews
- Restaurant Owner Making Soap Out of Leftover Grease to Help Fight InflationNews
- Dead Shark Found on Idaho Riverbank Likely ‘Prank’: OfficialsNews