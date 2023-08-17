Boy With Autism Found Dead After Disappearing Outside Ikea in New York

The body of a 9-year-old boy was recovered hours after he went missing outside of the Ikea in Brooklyn Wednesday night, New York's WABC-TV reported.



Police said the child had autism and was non-verbal. He allegedly drowned in the water after wandering away from his parents, who had been shopping at the sprawling Swedish furniture store.



Police had used drones, K9s, and boats to scan the water for any sign of the boy and eventually located a pair of orange Crocs they believed belonged to him.



Surveillance video showed the 9-year-old heading toward the waters off of Red Hook at around 9 p.m.



Police divers located his body just after midnight at the edge of the Erie Basin. He was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.