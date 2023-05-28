Boy Who Walked Six Miles to Attend his Own Graduation Offered Full Ride to College
University president was impressed with eighth-grader Xavier Jones' determination and dedication
Xavier Jones was determined to make it to his middle school graduation.
So the eighth grader, without a ride to the ceremony at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, asked his brother and a friend to walk with him the six miles to attend — a two-hour journey.
“I remember something Mr. Seals (his mentor) told me. He said, ‘If I want it, I got to go get it,'” 14-year-old Xavier Jones told Fox2 Now.
“So, I wanted to graduate, so I was going to go to my graduation.”
Darren Seals, Jones’ mentor, stopped a speech he was giving to let the audience know of Xavier’s feat.
“They clapped for him,” Seals told Fox2Now. “They were like, ‘Woah, this boy walked.'”
When the president of HSSU, Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, learned of Xavier’s dogged dedication – “it spoke volumes to me, It spoke resilience, persistence, perseverance,” she said,according to a Harris-Stow State University Facebook post – she offered him a Presidential scholarship to cover four years of housing, books and fees.
When Seals told Xavier he got a full ride, he asked the teen if he knew what it means.
“And he said, ‘They’re going to give me a ride to school?'” Seals told Fox2Now.
“I was like, ‘No, you’re getting a ride to college. He said, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t have to pay for college. Then it started hitting him.”
