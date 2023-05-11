Boy Lost in Woods for Two Days Ate Snow to Survive: ‘I’m Still Going to go Camping’

An eight-year-old boy who spent two days lost in Michigan's 60,000-acre Porcupine Wilderness State Park described how he survived the ordeal before he was found by rescuers on Monday.
Nante Niemi, a second-grader from Wisconsin, ate snow and used a log and leaves and branches as shelter while waiting for help to come.
Nante told ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday that on the first day, he spotted a rescue helicopter and tried to signal the crew, but it flew past without noticing him.
- 8-Year-Old Boy Survives 48 Hours Alone in State Park After Wandering Off Campsite
- German Police: Man Rescued After He was Left During Sex Game in Woods
- Four-Year-Old Boy Missing in Boston Since Mother’s Day
- California and the Rockies are inundated with rain and snow. It’s still not enough to ward off the West’s catastrophic drought.
- Police Find Body of Boston Boy, 4, Who Went Missing on Mother’s Day
Niemi went missing on Saturday afternoon during a family camping trip. He was looking for firewood with one of his uncles, who told him to return to the campsite. The boy was unsure of where to go and quickly became lost.
"I prayed for being found and not stuck out here for the rest of my life,” Niemi said.
When Niemi’s family realized he was missing, they quickly alerted authorities, prompting more than 150 police personnel to search the 60,000-acre state park.
According to a police report, Niemi was found on Monday afternoon, two miles from his original campsite. In spite of the experience, he remained in good health and insisted that he wanted to walk out of the forest on his own, rather than being carried by one of his rescuers.
And his ordeal is not enough to deter the boy spending time in the wilderness again in the future.
“I’m still going to go camping,” Nante said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews