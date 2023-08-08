Boy, 7, Dies of Poisoning After Playing With Limestone on Side of Road in Brazil

A 7-year-old boy in Brazil died last week after he apparently inhaled limestone dust as he played in a pile of the hazardous powder.

Arthur Emanuel Bitencourt can be seen sitting in the massive mound of limestone dust on the side of a roadway in a photo taken shortly before his death and uploaded to Facebook by his uncle.

"This photo was taken a few minutes before his tragic death caused by limestone inhalation while he played... The memories of you, my dear, will always be the best," the uncle wrote in the social media post.

Arthur Emanuel Bitencourt, 7, died after playing in a pile of limestone dust in Brazil. Romaldo Bitencourt/Facebook

According to Journal Razão, the incident happened at the family's property in Ipiranga, Campos Gerais do Paraná, in southern Brazil on Aug. 3.

The boy was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reported.

Bitencourt's relatives have claimed they were unaware of the health risks posed by limestone powder, according to Journal Razão. Local authorities have launched an investigation into figuring out what happened.

Brazil's Technological Research Institute (IPT) says limestone is potentially carcinogenic and can cause lung damage if it is inhaled, the newspaper reported.

Safety standards require those handling limestone to use goggles, face shields and gloves, according to the IPT.

While limestone -- often used in agriculture to control soil pH -- is not hazardous in its solid state, it can pose significant health risks in its powered form due to crystalline silica particles.

"Breathing in very small ('respirable') crystalline silica particles, causes multiple diseases, including silicosis, an incurable lung disease that leads to disability and death," the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says on its website.

"Respirable crystalline silica also causes lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and kidney disease."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acute silicosis can occur after "only weeks or months of exposure to very high levels of crystalline silica."

"The lungs drown in their own fluids," the CDC says.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bitencourt's uncle, Romaldo Bitencourt remembered his nephew as "very intelligent."

"Even at a young age, he already had discernment in various subjects and his own opinion, proving that he would have the character of a good man," he wrote.

On behalf of his family, he thanked the "hundreds of relatives and friends" who attended services for his nephew and the thousands who reached out to the family over social media.

"Arthur, my dear nephew, we will love you forever and a day, we will meet again to receive, that hug only you knew how to give," he wrote in another post.