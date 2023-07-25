Boy, 10, Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Firing Shot at Chicago Police Officers - The Messenger
Boy, 10, Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Firing Shot at Chicago Police Officers

Police took the boy to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Outside Chicago Police headquartersScott Olson/Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy in Chicago allegedly shot at police officers Monday and was taken into custody, according to local media reports.

Officers arrived at a home in the neighborhood of Beverly around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a 10-year-old in a mental health crisis who was brandishing and shooting a gun.

When they arrived, the boy allegedly pointed a gun both at the officers and at himself, then fired a single shot at the officers, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

The responding officers subsequently fired bean bag rounds and “a chemical” at the house, Fox 32 reported, prompting the boy to throw the gun away and surrender.

The firearm was reportedly unsecured in the boy’s home when he obtained it.

Police took the boy to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Fox 32.

