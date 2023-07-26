Boxing Promoter Touts Fight Between 9-Year-Olds — It’s Legal, and Here’s Why

A pair of elementary school kids are set to duke it out next month at a boxing match in West Virginia.

Both are 9 years old.

Neither has fought a sanctioned fight, but both have trainers and both have nicknames: “Pit Bull” and “The Viper.”

There’s nothing wrong with promoting a fight like this in the United States — but this particular promotion has gotten folks into a fighting frenzy on social media.

Mason "The Viper" Maynard from Ashland, Ky., who’s coached by Charlie Hanshaw, is set to fight Landon "Pitbull" Vandyke from Richlands, Va. who is trained by Coy Witt. The bout is set for Aug. 19 in Madison, W.Va.

Here’s what the fighting promoter posted, in part, this week to social media:

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ** Two youngsters stepping into the ring for the first time ever. This bout will be at a 68lb max and both kids are 9 years old making their boxing debut. We are so proud of the young fighters that have the courage to step in the ring, and these bouts are some of the most exciting matches you'll see.”

Chill Boxing — which has promoted fights over the past dozen years, including with boxers as young as the aforementioned — posted a photo of the two child fighters on a promotional poster, with the announcement.

Reaction to the social media promotion has garnered more than 1,500 comments.

“To be honest, we have no idea why this went viral,” Chase Hill of Chill Boxing told The Messenger. “Youth boxing is extremely popular and well-known throughout the country.”

That might not be so evident, though, in this case. Some offended responders said it was a way for prepubescents to sustain brain injuries, or CTE, and others challenged the legality and “ethics” of children’s fighting.

The event's promoter stood by any promotion of the upcoming event and said it has the backing of USA Boxing, the nation’s governing body for the sport.

“This event is sanctioned by USA Boxing, which is the same body that regulates the Golden Gloves and the Olympics,” Hill said. “This is the third or fourth event involving the youth fighters already this year in [West Virginia]. There are several promotions and gyms that hold similar events.”

The Boone County Brawl in Madison, W.V., where “Viper” and “Pitbull” are scheduled to square off in their boxing debuts, is just one of 29 USA Boxing events taking place on Aug. 19, according to the USA Boxing website.

All of those are scheduled to have youth boxing. Similar events will be held from Carencro, Louisiana to Port St. Lucie, Florida to Sacramento, California.

Youth boxing has regulations, much like youth football and ice hockey. Participants must all wear headgear and are limited in time.

For boxing, children like “Pitbull” and “Viper” in the Pee Wee Division (8-10) are allowed just three rounds of fighting, with rounds lasting no longer than one minute, 30 seconds per round, according to the USA Boxing website. The same goes for the Bantam (11-12).

A request for comment from USA Boxing was not immediately returned to The Messenger.