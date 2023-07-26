Boxing Promoter Touts Fight Between 9-Year-Olds — It’s Legal, and Here’s Why - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Boxing Promoter Touts Fight Between 9-Year-Olds — It’s Legal, and Here’s Why

'Youth boxing is extremely popular and well-known throughout the country,' Chase Hill of Chill Boxing told The Messenger

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
youth boxing matchChill Boxing

A pair of elementary school kids are set to duke it out next month at a boxing match in West Virginia.

Both are 9 years old.

Neither has fought a sanctioned fight, but both have trainers and both have nicknames: “Pit Bull” and “The Viper.”

There’s nothing wrong with promoting a fight like this in the United States — but this particular promotion has gotten folks into a fighting frenzy on social media.

Read More

Mason "The Viper" Maynard from Ashland, Ky., who’s coached by Charlie Hanshaw, is set to fight Landon "Pitbull" Vandyke from Richlands, Va. who is trained by Coy Witt. The bout is set for Aug. 19 in Madison, W.Va.

Here’s what the fighting promoter posted, in part, this week to social media:

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ** Two youngsters stepping into the ring for the first time ever. This bout will be at a 68lb max and both kids are 9 years old making their boxing debut. We are so proud of the young fighters that have the courage to step in the ring, and these bouts are some of the most exciting matches you'll see.”

Chill Boxing — which has promoted fights over the past dozen years, including with boxers as young as the aforementioned — posted a photo of the two child fighters on a promotional poster, with the announcement.

Reaction to the social media promotion has garnered more than 1,500 comments.

“To be honest, we have no idea why this went viral,” Chase Hill of Chill Boxing told The Messenger. “Youth boxing is extremely popular and well-known throughout the country.”

That might not be so evident, though, in this case. Some offended responders said it was a way for prepubescents to sustain brain injuries, or CTE, and others challenged the legality and “ethics” of children’s fighting.

The event's promoter stood by any promotion of the upcoming event and said it has the backing of USA Boxing, the nation’s governing body for the sport.

“This event is sanctioned by USA Boxing, which is the same body that regulates the Golden Gloves and the Olympics,” Hill said. “This is the third or fourth event involving the youth fighters already this year in [West Virginia]. There are several promotions and gyms that hold similar events.”

The Boone County Brawl in Madison, W.V., where “Viper” and “Pitbull” are scheduled to square off in their boxing debuts, is just one of 29 USA Boxing events taking place on Aug. 19, according to the USA Boxing website.

All of those are scheduled to have youth boxing. Similar events will be held from Carencro, Louisiana to Port St. Lucie, Florida to Sacramento, California.

Youth boxing has regulations, much like youth football and ice hockey. Participants must all wear headgear and are limited in time.

For boxing, children like “Pitbull” and “Viper” in the Pee Wee Division (8-10) are allowed just three rounds of fighting, with rounds lasting no longer than one minute, 30 seconds per round, according to the USA Boxing website. The same goes for the Bantam (11-12). 

A request for comment from USA Boxing was not immediately returned to The Messenger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.