Bounce House Boss Jailed for Firebombing Rival Bounce Business

James Balcombe, an Australian operator of inflatable castles, has been sentenced to prison for orchestrating arson attacks on rival businesses.

The Guardian reports that the 58-year-old businessman was exposed after enlisting another man, Craig Anderson, to torch his own bounce castle factory. Balcombe's intention was to divert suspicion from himself as other similar businesses had been targeted.

Anderson had previously been hired by Balcombe to sabotage competing businesses, leading to the complete obliteration of at least one. According to The Guardian, Anderson ignited a Molotov cocktail inside A&A Jumping Castles, resulting in the loss of 110 inflatable castles.

Upon Anderson's arrest in March 2017, he identified Balcombe as the instigator. Balcombe was subsequently charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit arson. However, instead of facing court proceedings, he absconded to Perth, where he was allegedly trafficking counterfeit stamps under a false identity.

On Thursday, Balcombe was sentenced to 11 years in prison, having already served two years and five months.

Judge Stewart Bayles strongly rebuked Balcombe's continued illegal actions, stating, "You could have changed your mind when you saw the property damage. You could have pulled back, stopped, but you did not."