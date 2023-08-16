Boston’s ‘Cop Slide,’ Where Officer Wiped Out in Viral Video, Is Now a Tourist Attraction
On one Thursday afternoon earlier this month, residents waited an average of 45 minutes for a chance to descend
After a police officer infamously fell down a formidable metal slide meant for children in Boston's Government Park, the city has been forced to temporarily block off the attraction at night to prevent throngs of thrill-seekers from injuring themselves, the Boston Globe reported.
The slide became a viral sensation after footage posted to social media captured a uniformed police officer flying out of the metal tube backward, smacking his head on the lip, then tumbling out onto the ground.
In the days that followed, physicists attempted to explain how the officer's inexplicable accident could be explained scientifically.
On Google Maps, the location appeared as a tourist destination called the "Cop Slide" before eventually being taken down.
Scores of adults soon showed up, forming lines and trying to recreate the daring descent themselves. On one Thursday afternoon earlier this month, residents waited an average of 45 minutes for a chance to go down the slide, according to Jezebel.
But some eager nighttime riders were disappointed to find the slide and surrounding playground equipment blocked off with moveable barriers.
In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that the park is already closed to the public after dark but that the city was forced to temporarily install barricades because of "increased activity at night by adults."
The slide, which is meant for children between the ages of five and 12, has led to several injuries.
As for the unidentified officer, he sustained mild injuries but was able to pay for medical care with his own insurance and didn't miss work.
It still remains unclear how the officer managed to fall down the slide with such uncontrolled speed.
