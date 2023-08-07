Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack Him

A Boston woman is facing criminal charges after police say she struck a random male pedestrian while recklessly making U-turns in the middle of the street- then getting out of the vehicle to attack him.

Officials responded to a call of a crash and a verbal altercation on July 30. Witnesses said Emily Verrochi, 28, drove “erratically in the middle of the street and then onto the sidewalk, where she struck a pedestrian," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Surveillance video shows Verrochi in the car making several U-turns before striking the male bystander.

After she struck the victim, whose name has not been publicly released, she exited her car and began attacking him, prosecutors said. The victim sustained minor injuries and told authorities he did not know Verrochi.

Verrochi, when apprehended, resisted arrest, “causing troopers to fall to the ground.”

She then told officials she was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible—it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt.”

Verrochi was given a slew of charges, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

She’s expected to appear again in court on October 13 for a pre-trial hearing.



