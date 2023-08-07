Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack Him

A Boston woman is facing criminal charges after police say she struck a random male pedestrian while recklessly making U-turns in the middle of the street- then getting out of the vehicle to attack him.
Officials responded to a call of a crash and a verbal altercation on July 30. Witnesses said Emily Verrochi, 28, drove “erratically in the middle of the street and then onto the sidewalk, where she struck a pedestrian," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.
Surveillance video shows Verrochi in the car making several U-turns before striking the male bystander.
After she struck the victim, whose name has not been publicly released, she exited her car and began attacking him, prosecutors said. The victim sustained minor injuries and told authorities he did not know Verrochi.
- Boston Man Charged with Punching Woman Who Didn’t Say ‘Good Morning’ to Him
- Bat-Wielding Woman Arrested After Series of Random Attacks
- Boston High School Principal Charged With Misuing $40K on Personal Vacations
- ‘Don’t Resist or I’m Going to Kill You’: DA Describes Brutal Boston Sex Assaults as NJ Lawyer Charged in 5 More Attacks
- N.J. Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Sexually Assaulted 4 Additional Women in Boston
- New Jersey Lawyer Accused of Boston Rapes Set for Bail Review Hearing
Verrochi, when apprehended, resisted arrest, “causing troopers to fall to the ground.”
She then told officials she was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver.
“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible—it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt.”
Verrochi was given a slew of charges, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest.
She’s expected to appear again in court on October 13 for a pre-trial hearing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News