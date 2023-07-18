Boston Woman, 32, Accused of Posing as Student in 3 High Schools Makes First Court Appearance
She was released on $5,000 bail and ordered to stay away from all schools
The 32-year-old former social worker accused of forging paperwork in order to pose as a student in three Boston high schools made her first court appearance on Monday, WCVB reported.
Shelby Hewitt appeared in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, where she was arraigned on seven charges related to document forgery, identity fraud and false writing.
Her lawyer, Timothy Flaherty, told reporters that his client had a history of mental illness and did not have ill intent behind her alleged actions.
"This is not something that is going to reveal itself as nefarious conduct," Flaherty said. "As I said, this is a young lady who's had some challenges and made some distorted decisions through unclear thinking."
Hewitt is receiving mental health treatment, according to Flaherty. She has been ordered to keep away from all schools and will next appear in court at the end of August for a probable cause hearing.
School administrators first became suspicious of Hewitt’s enrollment in mid-June, when a man came to English High School and said he wanted to withdraw Hewitt, who he said was his daughter, due to bullying, despite Hewitt having only started attending the school a week earlier.
That incident kicked off an investigation into her paperwork, which administrators realized did not add up.
She was released Monday after posting $5,000 bail.
