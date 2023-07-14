Boston Restaurant Owner Allegedly Shot the Window of Another Eatery From Motorcycle, Witnesses Say

A bullet that may have come from a rival business owner struck a popular bakery in Boston Wednesday, a local news outlet reported.

According to Boston’s ABC News affiliate WCVB 5 and police, a bullet pierced the window of Modern Pastry Shop around 11 p.m.

According to WCVB, multiple witnesses said the well-known owner of a rival restaurant allegedly rode by the bakery on a motorcycle and fired a gun, one of the bullets hitting Modern Pastry Shop.

"You're on a bike, and you take the gun and start shooting, like O.K. Corral," Adrian DeStephano, the owner of Café Paradiso, which is next door to the pastry shop, told the station.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

A number of patrons were in DeStephano's cafe at the time of the shooting, she added.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting, WCVB reported.