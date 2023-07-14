Boston Restaurant Owner Allegedly Shot the Window of Another Eatery From Motorcycle, Witnesses Say
'You're on a bike, and you take the gun and start shooting, like O.K. Corral,' said another business owner in the area
A bullet that may have come from a rival business owner struck a popular bakery in Boston Wednesday, a local news outlet reported.
According to Boston’s ABC News affiliate WCVB 5 and police, a bullet pierced the window of Modern Pastry Shop around 11 p.m.
According to WCVB, multiple witnesses said the well-known owner of a rival restaurant allegedly rode by the bakery on a motorcycle and fired a gun, one of the bullets hitting Modern Pastry Shop.
"You're on a bike, and you take the gun and start shooting, like O.K. Corral," Adrian DeStephano, the owner of Café Paradiso, which is next door to the pastry shop, told the station.
- Dine-and-Dashers Threaten to Set Fire to Restaurant After Owner Vows to Name and Shame Them on Social Media
- How DNA From Corporate Event Allegedly Linked Lawyer to Series of Decades-Old Rapes in Boston
- Restaurant Closes Outside Dining Area after ‘Vicious’ Seagulls Swoop in to Steal Customers’ Food
- At Least Five People Wounded in Shooting Outside Restaurant in Maryland: Report
- Kids as Young as 3 Mistakenly Served Shots at Popular Atlanta Restaurant
A number of patrons were in DeStephano's cafe at the time of the shooting, she added.
Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting, WCVB reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews