Boston Outreach Teams Pulling Out of ‘Methadone Mile’ as Danger Skyrockets

Some Boston community outreach teams are being yanked out of an area of the city where they're needed most but are encountering "untenable" dangers, the mayor has revealed.

Mayor Michelle Wu referred to the mounting peril Wednesday on local podcast "Java With Jimmy" in the area known as "methadone mile" around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to as "Mass and Cass."

Drug and human trafficking, as well as violence, have increased in the area, which is the location of multiple methadone clinics.

In the last month, conditions have reached a "new level of public safety alarm,” Wu warned on the podcast.

The situation has become so dangerous that community outreach organizations providing food, health and shelter help to those on the streets have begun to pull their people out, according to Wu.

Outreach workers who have been there "day after day are not feeling comfortable ... not feeling like they can physically safely be there anymore,” Wu said.

The mayor said first responders are encountering crowds on the street of over 200 people in the area at the same time city data is showing a sharp increase in emergency incidents since April.

Lawmakers and residents are calling on officials to take action to make the area safer.

“Current policies have allowed an open-air market for drugs and human trafficking to take root in the area," said one letter to Massachusetts State Police Col. Jon Mawn Jr. and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Coxto.

"As a result, local residents and neighbors have been advised to avoid the area whenever possible,” the letter added.

Wu, who has participated in police ride-alongs to get a close-up view of the situation, said on the podcast that she's in the midst of examining new strategies for the area.

In one approach, the city is stepping street cleaning, which forces those living and congregating on the street to move so that drug dealing remnants can be cleared, Wu noted.

And police and any remaining outreach workers still on ground are stepping up efforts help people and crack down on crimes, she noted.

"Everyone sees this as a medical issue, that people are very ill and need services," Wu said.

But she emphasized that it's a far "different dynamic" to talk to someone about getting help one-on-one or in a small group, compared to dealing with individuals amid a crowd of "more than 200 people."

Outreach workers and city emergency personnel are not only threatened by some residents, but also by the drugs on the street.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to help emergency responders who fall ill from on-the-job exposure to uncapped needles.