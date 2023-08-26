Boston Marathon Bomber’s Widow Katherine Russell Chose His Family Over Hers After He Died, Says Source
'I don't know how she ended up going one way, and everyone else in the family went the other,' a relative says of Katherine Russell
In the more than 10 years since Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed during a shootout with police, his widow Katherine Russell Tsarneva has lived a quiet life in New Jersey, where she remains close with her husband's family — but has become estranged from hers.
Russell, who is remarried and had another child in the years since Tsarnaev's death in 2013, is still in constant contact with his sisters, Bella and Ailina, The Messenger has learned.
"She calls them her own sisters," a Russell relative tells The Messenger. "Meanwhile, she has two biological sisters who she barely talks to. It's weird."
Katherine Russell grew up in a comfortable house in a tree-lined neighborhood in North Kingston, Rhode Island. Her father, Warren was an emergency room physician. Her mother, Judith, was a nurse.
She was close with her younger sisters, Anna and Rebecca. By all accounts, the family lived in harmony.
"It doesn't make sense to me and it's never made sense to me," says the relative. "[Katie] had good parents, lots of love in the house. Things were really good. I don't know how she ended up going one way, and everyone else in the family went the other."
- The Many Lives of a Boston Marathon Bomber’s Widow: Katherine Russell 10 Years Later (Exclusive)
- Police Seek to Charge Carlee Russell with False Reporting for Faking Her Kidnapping: Source
- Carlee Russell Fired After Fallout Over Kidnapping Story: Report
- Sen. Feinstein’s Daughter Controls Family Lawsuits, Not Other Matters, Source Says
- Jason Aldean Cites Marathon Bombings to Boston Crowd While Defending ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Even now, authorities question what Russell knew about the April 15, 2013, bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260 others, including 17 who lost limbs.
The bombs — made of household pressure cookers packed with explosives, nails and other lethal shrapnel — had been constructed on Russell's kitchen table in a small apartment in Cambridge, Mass.
Tamerlan and his younger brother, Dzhokhar, detonated the bombs at the marathon's finish line.
Russell has never been charged with a crime and always maintained that she was busy working and taking care of her daughter, and knew nothing about the terrorist plot.
"I still want to know what went on in that apartment," an FBI investigator told The Messenger in June. "I feel like we're never going to know the truth."
Russell's mother, Judith "Judy" Russell, said she wasn't happy when her daughter fell in love with Tsarnaev.
"It was hard to get to know him," she testified during the 2015 trial of Tamerlan's brother, Dzhokhar. "And he really didn't seem interested in getting to know us. It didn't start out on good footing."
Russell married Tsarnaev on June 21, 2010. According to the book Mayhem: Unanswered Questions About The Tsarnaev Brothers, the US Government and the Boston Marathon Bombing, her family didn't attend the wedding, which was held at a local mosque.
During the 2015 trial, Judy said her son-in-law became more devout in his Muslim faith after the wedding.
"He became much more religious and talked about it much more frequently," she said, according to transcripts obtained by The Messenger. "Anytime I saw him, he'd talk about it and try to show me books and get me to learn from it."
Now, her family believes that Tsarnaev's influence on Russell has lasted well beyond their marriage — and that they may have lost her forever.
"She made a very definite decision to leave us and to go with them," says the Russell family member. "It been a hurtful thing for all of us. The Katie I knew is now gone, and I don't think she'll ever come back."
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews