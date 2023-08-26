Boston Marathon Bomber’s Widow Katherine Russell Chose His Family Over Hers After He Died, Says Source

In the more than 10 years since Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed during a shootout with police, his widow Katherine Russell Tsarneva has lived a quiet life in New Jersey, where she remains close with her husband's family — but has become estranged from hers.

Russell, who is remarried and had another child in the years since Tsarnaev's death in 2013, is still in constant contact with his sisters, Bella and Ailina, The Messenger has learned.

"She calls them her own sisters," a Russell relative tells The Messenger. "Meanwhile, she has two biological sisters who she barely talks to. It's weird."

Katherine Russell grew up in a comfortable house in a tree-lined neighborhood in North Kingston, Rhode Island. Her father, Warren was an emergency room physician. Her mother, Judith, was a nurse.

She was close with her younger sisters, Anna and Rebecca. By all accounts, the family lived in harmony.

Katherine Russell grew up in a comfortable home in a tree-lined area of North Kingston, Rhode Island. Darren McCollester/Getty Images

"It doesn't make sense to me and it's never made sense to me," says the relative. "[Katie] had good parents, lots of love in the house. Things were really good. I don't know how she ended up going one way, and everyone else in the family went the other."

Even now, authorities question what Russell knew about the April 15, 2013, bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260 others, including 17 who lost limbs.

The bombs — made of household pressure cookers packed with explosives, nails and other lethal shrapnel — had been constructed on Russell's kitchen table in a small apartment in Cambridge, Mass.

Tamerlan and his younger brother, Dzhokhar, detonated the bombs at the marathon's finish line.

Three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Marc Hagopian/AFP via Getty Images

Russell has never been charged with a crime and always maintained that she was busy working and taking care of her daughter, and knew nothing about the terrorist plot.

"I still want to know what went on in that apartment," an FBI investigator told The Messenger in June. "I feel like we're never going to know the truth."

Russell's mother, Judith "Judy" Russell, said she wasn't happy when her daughter fell in love with Tsarnaev.

Katherine Russell Tsarnaev has led a quiet life in New Jersey since the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2003. Warwick Police

"It was hard to get to know him," she testified during the 2015 trial of Tamerlan's brother, Dzhokhar. "And he really didn't seem interested in getting to know us. It didn't start out on good footing."

Russell married Tsarnaev on June 21, 2010. According to the book Mayhem: Unanswered Questions About The Tsarnaev Brothers, the US Government and the Boston Marathon Bombing, her family didn't attend the wedding, which was held at a local mosque.

'It was hard to get to know him,' Judy Russell said her of daughter Katherine's husband Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

During the 2015 trial, Judy said her son-in-law became more devout in his Muslim faith after the wedding.

"He became much more religious and talked about it much more frequently," she said, according to transcripts obtained by The Messenger. "Anytime I saw him, he'd talk about it and try to show me books and get me to learn from it."

Now, her family believes that Tsarnaev's influence on Russell has lasted well beyond their marriage — and that they may have lost her forever.

"She made a very definite decision to leave us and to go with them," says the Russell family member. "It been a hurtful thing for all of us. The Katie I knew is now gone, and I don't think she'll ever come back."