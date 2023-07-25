Boston Man Charged with Punching Woman Who Didn’t Say ‘Good Morning’ to Him

A Boston man is facing a "dangerousness" hearing Tuesday after he allegedly punched a 59-year-old woman who refused to say “good morning” to him.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Ian Atkinson, 33, was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car) on July 20, in connection with the incident on July 13.

Per Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, the unidentified victim began recording Atkinson out of fear of his “aggressive” nature, after he began cursing at her for ignoring his cat-calls.

The victim was reportedly watering her lawn when Atkinson walked by. Home security surveillance video obtained from the police depicted him later attacking her for not returning his "good morning."

The woman was punched in the head at least seven times, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Monday.

Atkinson then returned to his black Mercedes and swerved towards her before driving off, prosecutors said.

“The victim, who was bleeding profusely from her nose, was able to video the Mercedes’s license plate,” Hayden said. “She also told police she noticed Atkinson wearing what appeared to be a GPS tracking device.”

Hayden applauded the woman's bravery and "presence of mind not only to get crucial video of her attacker but also to notice that he was strapped with a GPS device.”

Officers were able to track down Atkinson using the video the victim made and the details she provided. The GPS device Atkinson was wearing was court-ordered stemming from a different case, officials said.

The victim suffered a fractured nose and a broken blood vessel in her left eye. She was taken to Carney Hospital for treatment, officials said.

A judge ordered Atkinson held without bail pending his Tuesday hearing, the Boston Herald reported.

Per Massachusetts state law, a person who commits an intentional or reckless assault that results in serious injury can be punished by a sentence of up to five years in jail.

