Boston Man Charged with Hate Crime in NYC Attack on Korean Couple

Marc Jensen allegedly yelled anti-Chinese slurs as he spat on and beat the couple

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Marc Jensen is accused of beating an Asian couple as they waited for an Uber earlier this summer.NYPD

A man was charged with assault as a hate crime after he allegedly attacked an Asian couple as they waiting for an Uber in Manhattan's Koreatown earlier this summer, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

In the early morning of May 23, Marc Jensen, 33, allegedly spit on the wife's face and yelled anti-Chinese comments at her.

Then, as the 39-year-old husband attempted to enter the Uber, Jensen yanked him back out and began beating him.

The man received injuries to his elbow, knee, and forehead.

Prosecutors believe that Jensen targeted the couple because they are Korean.

Jensen, a Boston native, was identified after police received an anonymous tip via the Crime Stoppers hotline. He pleaded not guilty to felony assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

