Boston Man Charged with Hate Crime in NYC Attack on Korean Couple

A man was charged with assault as a hate crime after he allegedly attacked an Asian couple as they waiting for an Uber in Manhattan's Koreatown earlier this summer, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
In the early morning of May 23, Marc Jensen, 33, allegedly spit on the wife's face and yelled anti-Chinese comments at her.
Then, as the 39-year-old husband attempted to enter the Uber, Jensen yanked him back out and began beating him.
The man received injuries to his elbow, knee, and forehead.
Prosecutors believe that Jensen targeted the couple because they are Korean.
Jensen, a Boston native, was identified after police received an anonymous tip via the Crime Stoppers hotline. He pleaded not guilty to felony assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.
- Nevada Tourist Beaten on NYC Subway in Suspected Anti-Asian Hate Crime
- Victims of NYC Subway Assault Caught on Video Say It Was ‘Absolutely Not’ a Hate Crime
- Teen Charged in Hate Crime Murder of Dancer O’Shae Sibley Pleads Not Guilty
- NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’
- California Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Separate Hate Crimes
- O’Shae Sibley Stabbing Suspect Charged with Murder as a Hate Crime after Dancer Killed Voguing to Beyoncé
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews