Boston High School Principal Charged With Misuing $40K on Personal Vacations

The former head of a Boston pilot high school — accused of misusing school funds to pay for two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados — has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts confirmed that, under the terms of her plea deal, Naia Wilson will be returning the nearly $40,000 in public funds she misappropriated for her Caribbean getaways.

Wilson, 60, had been the Head of School at New Mission School in Hyde Park. The autonomous pilot school receives funding from the Boston Public Schools system.

Charging documents allege Wilson worked at the pilot school from 2006 until about June 2019.

Pilot schools are granted full autonomy over their budgets and spending. A statement from prosecutors claims that New Mission School receives a lump sum for each student from Boston Public Schools. How that money is used is up to school administrators.

External fiscal agents employed by the Boston Public Schools system oversee pilot school spending. Authorities say Wilson was required "to make a formal check request" to the fiscal agent in order to access the school's funds.

Starting in late 2016, Wilson allegedly started requesting checks from the external fiscal agent, asking that they be issued "in the name of other individuals." She is alleged to have fraudulently endorsed those checks to herself before depositing the money into her own bank account.

In 2016 and 2018, Wilson was issued checks for a total of $38,806. That money was allegedly used to pay for her and her friends to vacation in Barbados.

"Instead of working honestly on behalf of her students, Naia Wilson is accused of abusing her authority and using the school's budget as her own personal slush fund to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars to fund two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends," said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston Division.



"Today's charges should serve as a reminder to municipal workers everywhere that there are serious consequences for such shameful conduct, and it is the taxpayers they serve and answer to at the end of the day."

Wilson, who will be spared jail time, is to be sentenced in federal court at a later date.