Boston Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating on Flight Next to Teenager

A Boston doctor was arrested Thursday after the FBI alleged he masturbated in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii last year, exposing himself to the teen who sat next to him as other passengers slept.

Authorities allege Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was onboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022 headed to Boston from Honolulu when he unzipped his pants and touched himself in view of the girl, according to an affidavit unsealed in Boston federal court on Thursday.

Mohanty was listed online as an internal medicine primary care doctor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Mohanty is on leave and "not currently practicing at BIDMC."

"We are unable to comment further on personnel matters," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Mohanty allegedly told investigators he could not remember the incident when asked about it earlier this year, the affidavit says.

Reached by phone on Thursday afternoon, Mohanty declined to comment to The Messenger and said he was still working on obtaining an attorney.

According to the FBI, Mohanty was arrested and released on conditions following an initial court appearance held in Boston.

Court files say that onboard the flight, the unnamed teen was in an assigned aisle seat, to the left of Mohanty, who was seen holding hands with an unnamed woman seated to his right. The woman was identified in legal documents only as a "companion."

Around five hours into the flight, the girl noticed Mohanty covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and saw his "leg was bouncing up and down" as the companion slept on his shoulder, the affidavit says.

The girl left for the bathroom, and Mohanty then used the restroom after she returned to her seat, the filing says.

Not long after he returned, Mohanty's leg began bouncing again and the girl saw the blanket that had covered him earlier was then on the floor, authorities wrote.

The girl saw Mohanty's pants were unzipped, exposing his genitals as he masturbated to completion, the affidavit alleges. Mohanty then allegedly used the restroom again.

The girl was traveling with her grandparents, who were asleep, along with "everyone around her," during the alleged incident, authorities wrote.

The teen ultimately opted to move to an empty seat for the duration of the flight and later told family members about what allegedly happened, according to the affidavit.

Dr. Sudipta Mohanty was arrested on Thursday on charges that he exposed himself to a teenage girl onboard a flight to Boston last year. Beth Israel Lahey Health

She confided to one cousin that she “could not get the vision out of her head,” authorities wrote.

The girl's mother told Hawaiian Airlines about the alleged incident on July 5, 2022, the FBI wrote. The airline then reported it to the FBI's Honolulu office.

Investigators identified Mohanty through airline and driver's license records, corroborating a description provided by the teen, the court filings say.

According to authorities, FBI agents spoke to Mohanty at his home on May 6, where he confirmed he flew to Hawaii and back to Boston in May 2022.

As the agents told him they were investigating the complaint made against him, Mohanty "appeared visibly nervous in that his hands and voice trembled," officials wrote.

He suggested to investigators he "may have kissed" the woman he was traveling with at some point in the flight, but the agents told him that what had been described in the complaint "could not be confused with a kiss on the cheek," authorities wrote.

"Mohanty then said, 'Well then I would have to say that my response would be to deny that,'" he allegedly told the agents.

The investigators then described the allegations in specific detail and Mohanty replied, "I have no recollection of that," authorities wrote.

According to a court docket, a sealed affidavit was filed filed on Wednesday, but a judge granted prosecutors their motion to unseal it Thursday, as Mohanty had already been arrested.

Mohanty was charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible,” Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said in a statement.

“Today’s arrest should make it crystal clear that the FBI takes crimes aboard aircraft seriously, everything from sexual misconduct as alleged in this case, to assault, interfering with the flight crew, and theft."

This story has been updated to include comment from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.