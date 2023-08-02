Boston Cop Hurt After Falling Down Children’s Slide in Viral Video

A Boston police officer is recovering after a viral video captured him flying out of the base of a metal children's slide facedown in his full uniform.



The video appears to show the officer slamming his head on the lip of the slide, located in City Hall Plaza, before bouncing off and briefly flaying out on the ground.



Banging sounds could be heard just before the officer appeared at the bottom. He apparently got turned around inside the steep, winding slide, and couldn't straighten out in time. The impact knocked the officer's handcuffs and a small black object off of his belt.

The unnamed officer had to be treated for unspecified injuries but used his own insurance and didn't miss work to receive treatment. Other officers reportedly filmed the incident, but it's unclear how it first spread online. Some versions of the video have since been taken down, the Boston Globe reported.



NHL commentator Ryan Whitney shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, but eventually deleted it because he claimed someone had "begged" him to take down what he viewed as "one of the funniest videos of all time."



Signs at the park warn adults the slides are meant for children ranging from ages 2 through 12.



The play space had recently received about $95 million in upgrades. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city would consider installing more warning signage if adults continue to get injured while trying out the new features.



“I don’t know what the circumstances were or what happened," Mayor Wu told Boston 25. “But, I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is ok."



When asked by the Globe whether the police department is investigating the matter, Sergeant Detective John Boyle responded, "I don't believe so."



It's not the first time an adult has tried going down the City Hall Plaza slide and paid dearly for it. A TikTok video with over 45,000 views shows a woman launching out of the bottom of the slide upside-down, in a similar manner to the police officer.

"I don't think the slide should be allowed for children when I almost met my maker," the woman said in a follow-up video showing off a welt she sustained on her eye.