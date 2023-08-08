Acting Boston Mayor Says Notorious Drug-Infested Intersection ‘Worse Than I Thought’

The acting mayor of Boston kicked off his temporary, 10-day stint in the post on Monday — with a tour of one of the city's most notorious intersections, Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Known to locals as "Mass and Cass," the intersection has become the site of a growing homeless encampment, where opioids are being injected out in the open. Boston has even developed a special team to help tackle the situation.

Acting Boston Mayor Ed Flynn — serving in the place of a vacationing Michelle Wu — had promised to do what he could to address to deteriorating conditions at Mass and Cass, but had no idea what he was up against.

"It was worse than I expected," Flynn told the Boston Herald after touring the drug-infested intersection.

Mass and Cass in Boston CBS Boston

Flynn, who is the city's council president, noted the "squalor" and "rampant drug abuse in public" he witnessed walking through the area. He even watched some drug deals go down.

"The mental health aspect of it is critical," Flynn said, noting most of the people he met on Monday needed some sort of mental health treatment. "Making sure that people not only get into drug treatment, but also get the mental health counseling that they need and deserve."

Flynn would like to declare a public health emergency, and send police in to sweep the area and take the tents down. But Wu did not give him the authority to "take any action" on Mass and Cass while she's away.

Photographs from 2019 show a homeless shelter located near the intersection, but no encampments.

The combined effects of the opioid epidemic, the housing crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the current situation at Mass and Cass.

In January 2022, Mayor Wu's office helped over 145 unhoused individuals who'd been living out of tents at the intersection transition into low threshold housing.