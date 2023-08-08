Acting Boston Mayor Says Notorious Drug-Infested Intersection ‘Worse Than I Thought’
During a tour of 'Mass and Cass,' Acting Boston Mayor Ed Flynn watched drug dealers ply their trade, out in the open
The acting mayor of Boston kicked off his temporary, 10-day stint in the post on Monday — with a tour of one of the city's most notorious intersections, Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Known to locals as "Mass and Cass," the intersection has become the site of a growing homeless encampment, where opioids are being injected out in the open. Boston has even developed a special team to help tackle the situation.
Acting Boston Mayor Ed Flynn — serving in the place of a vacationing Michelle Wu — had promised to do what he could to address to deteriorating conditions at Mass and Cass, but had no idea what he was up against.
"It was worse than I expected," Flynn told the Boston Herald after touring the drug-infested intersection.
- Boston Mayor Sends List of Critics to Police
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer
- Harris, Calling Julie Su ‘Labor Secretary,’ Says ‘I’m Not Gonna Say The Word ‘Acting”
- Mayor Eric Adams on Prince Harry Car Chase: ‘We Have to Be Extremely Responsible’
- Six Shot at Intersection Where Mass Shooting Unfolded Last Year
- Eli Lilly CEO Says Provision in Inflation Reduction Act Could Harm Drug Development
Flynn, who is the city's council president, noted the "squalor" and "rampant drug abuse in public" he witnessed walking through the area. He even watched some drug deals go down.
"The mental health aspect of it is critical," Flynn said, noting most of the people he met on Monday needed some sort of mental health treatment. "Making sure that people not only get into drug treatment, but also get the mental health counseling that they need and deserve."
Flynn would like to declare a public health emergency, and send police in to sweep the area and take the tents down. But Wu did not give him the authority to "take any action" on Mass and Cass while she's away.
Photographs from 2019 show a homeless shelter located near the intersection, but no encampments.
The combined effects of the opioid epidemic, the housing crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the current situation at Mass and Cass.
In January 2022, Mayor Wu's office helped over 145 unhoused individuals who'd been living out of tents at the intersection transition into low threshold housing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews