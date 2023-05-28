Boston Celtics’ Derrick White Hits Buzzer-Beater to Force Game 7 in Eastern Conference Finals

Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer, but the Miami Heat player paid little attention to inbounder Derrick White, in the crucial sixth game of the NBA playoffs Monday night between the Boston Celtics and the Miami rivals. It proved costly.

White slipped near the basket to grab an offensive rebound and put the ball back in with barely a tenth of a second on the clock, giving the Boston team a 104-103 win Saturday night to force Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As Smart missed the 3-pointer with under 3.0 seconds to go, the Heat focused on denying Jayson Tatum, which freed up White for a shot for the ages.

The victory makes the Celtics just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after going down 3-0.

"Just happy we won," said White, who scored 11 points with four rebounds and six assists. "Whatever it takes."

After winning the first three games of the series, Miami was looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020. It would be Miami's sixth Finals appearance since 2006.

The Heat looked sharp early in the series, including a 128-102 Game 3 victory that marked the first time in NBA history that a No. 8 seed won a playoff game by more than 25 points.

But the Celtics have found life and extended this series by winning Game 4, blowing out the Heat in Game 5, and then claiming Game 6 on the road with White's put-back at the buzzer.

The Celtics controlled much of the game Saturday, building a 10-point lead with about four minutes to play.

But Miami, led by star Jimmy Butler, roared back on its home floor.

Butler scored 10 points in the closing minutes, and he was fouled in the final seconds to tie the game or give Miami the lead. He knocked down all three free throws to put the Heat up one point with 3.0 seconds remaining.

"One stop," Butler told his teammates before the next play.

Yet Miami couldn't get the one stop it needed to close out the series, setting up the White tip-in for the win.

Tatum finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 10 assists. The Celtics won despite shooting 7-of-35 from 3-point range.

Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 — 9.3% — found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. None of them have won the series. Boston could be the first.

Last week, the Western Conference wrapped up its final series as the-seeded Nuggets completed a sweep over LeBron James and the Lakers. The NBA Finals will tip-off in Denver on June 1 between the Nuggets and the winner of Heat-Celtics in Game 7.