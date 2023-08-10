Border Patrol Officials Find Woman’s Body in New Mexico  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Border Patrol Officials Find Woman’s Body in New Mexico 

Authorities discovered the woman in Sunland Park, a small city that borders both Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Sunland Park Police Department is currently investigating what happened to a 20-year-old woman, found dead in the New Mexico desert.Sunland Park Fire Department

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in the New Mexican desert by Border Patrol officials on Wednesday afternoon. 

The woman's body was discovered in a rural section of Camino Real Boulevard, in the city of Sunland Park, on the border of Texas and Mexico.

Her body was initially uncovered by agents from Customs and Border Patrol, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

There is currently no information available about what caused the woman’s death, and her identity has not yet been released.

Read More

Sunland Park is a small city in southern New Mexico, that borders both Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The city is known to be an area frequented by human smugglers, due to its proximity to the Mexican border, according to the El Paso Times

Like much of the southwest, the area experiences blistering heat in the summer. Temperatures on Wednesday reached over 100 degrees. 

On Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was found dead in the Arizona desert, after he went hiking in 103-degree weather. 

In July, five bodies were found near Sunland Park, at the height of this summer’s heat wave, according to the El Paso Times.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.