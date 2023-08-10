Border Patrol Officials Find Woman’s Body in New Mexico 

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in the New Mexican desert by Border Patrol officials on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman's body was discovered in a rural section of Camino Real Boulevard, in the city of Sunland Park, on the border of Texas and Mexico.

Her body was initially uncovered by agents from Customs and Border Patrol, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

There is currently no information available about what caused the woman’s death, and her identity has not yet been released.

Sunland Park is a small city in southern New Mexico, that borders both Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The city is known to be an area frequented by human smugglers, due to its proximity to the Mexican border, according to the El Paso Times.

Like much of the southwest, the area experiences blistering heat in the summer. Temperatures on Wednesday reached over 100 degrees.

On Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was found dead in the Arizona desert, after he went hiking in 103-degree weather.

In July, five bodies were found near Sunland Park, at the height of this summer’s heat wave, according to the El Paso Times.