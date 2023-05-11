Border Patrol Is Intercepting 10,000 Migrants per Day in Run-up to Title 42 Expiration

Border patrol agents have intercepted more than 10,000 migrants crossing the southern border per day for each of the last three days head of the expiration of Title 42 pandemic immigration restrictions.
Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended at least 10,000 migrants on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Fox News reported on Thursday.
Title 42, a World War II health law permitting the expulsion of people to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, expires after midnight Thursday. The policy had been revived by former President Trump during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued by President Biden.
The Biden Administration has been considering new measures to limit the number of illegal crossings at the border.
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
- Why Biden Can’t Win With Either Side on Immigration
- More than 11,000 Immigrants Deported After End of Title 42
- Title 42 Has Ended. So What’s Next For Immigration Policy?
Fox News reports that there are approximately 26,000 migrants in federal custody.
President Biden has already deployed 1,500 troops to the border to assist Border Patrol agents as more migrants approach U.S. soil.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Biden said there has been "chaos at the border for a number of years." Congress has denied his requests for more Border Patrol funding.
"We have to fully fund the border security effort," Biden said before leaving Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. "The purpose of what we're doing now is making legal immigration more streamlined, illegal immigration shorter term and moving in a direction that people know that there's a legal way to get here and not legal way."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews