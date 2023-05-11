Border Patrol Is Intercepting 10,000 Migrants per Day in Run-up to Title 42 Expiration

Border patrol agents have intercepted more than 10,000 migrants crossing the southern border per day for each of the last three days head of the expiration of Title 42 pandemic immigration restrictions.

Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended at least 10,000 migrants on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Title 42, a World War II health law permitting the expulsion of people to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, expires after midnight Thursday. The policy had been revived by former President Trump during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued by President Biden.

The Biden Administration has been considering new measures to limit the number of illegal crossings at the border.

Fox News reports that there are approximately 26,000 migrants in federal custody.

President Biden has already deployed 1,500 troops to the border to assist Border Patrol agents as more migrants approach U.S. soil.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Biden said there has been "chaos at the border for a number of years." Congress has denied his requests for more Border Patrol funding.

"We have to fully fund the border security effort," Biden said before leaving Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. "The purpose of what we're doing now is making legal immigration more streamlined, illegal immigration shorter term and moving in a direction that people know that there's a legal way to get here and not legal way."