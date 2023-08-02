Bomb Squad Descends on Kansas Abortion Clinic After Suspicious Device Found Nearby

A bomb squad shut down a Wichita neighborhood on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the Trust Women abortion clinic.

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the response, including the FBI and the ATF, according to local news outlet KAKE.

After several hours of investigation, law enforcement concluded that there was no "energetic material" found, KAKE reported. The investigation is still ongoing.

The initial alarm was sounded by the clinic’s security, who found a strange package outside the building during a standard sweep of the area, according to KMUW.

The sweep was conducted early in the morning, minimizing the number of people involved in the incident.

"Staff had not yet arrived at the clinic, and no patients were scheduled, so fortunately minimal disruption to our services has been necessary," a spokesperson told KAKE.

In a press release, Trust Women thanked their security, while also condemning the violence directed towards the clinic.

“[Violence] is a direct effect of the continued attacks on abortion rights by anti-abortion media, activists and legislators, who irresponsibly use flagrant misinformation and hyperbolic and triggering imagery to advance their political goals,” the press release said.

The Trust Women clinic has been subject to violence in the past, including a 1986 bombing. In 1993, George Tiller, the doctor who ran the clinic at the time, was shot outside of the building. Tiller was assassinated by an anti-abortion activist in 2009.

Wednesday's incident coincides with the first anniversary of Kansans rejecting the Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would’ve enabled lawmakers to enact tighter restrictions on abortion.