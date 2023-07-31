Bomb Squad Called After Suspicious Packages Parachute From Sky

Last week, a pair of mysterious packages fell from the sky over San Dimas, California, prompting a bomb scare and emergency response.

Late Thursday, local law enforcement received calls about a suspicious package, and arrived to find "what appeared to be a parachute with two packages attached."

The parachute appeared to be tangled up in a tree, and the two packages were on the ground.

Police shared pictures of the taped up, styrofoam boxes, as well as what was inside.

An image of what was inside one of the packages Credit: San Dimas Police

"Deputies immediately evacuated the nearby residents and informed them of the findings," reads a statement from the San Dimas division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An Arson and Explosives Unit was even dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes.

Luckily, the parachuted packages posed no threat at all.

"After their investigation and examination of the packages, they determined it was a science project only," reads the statement. The evacuated residents were then allowed to return home.