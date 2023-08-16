Bodycam Video Shows Police Responding to Georgia Home Days Before Bahamian Murder Plot

Newly-released body cam footage shows Georgia police officers visiting the home of Robert and Lindsay Shiver a couple of days before Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas for hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband.

The Thomasville Police Department sent officers to respond to a dispute between the couple, and the footage shows that the argument was about traveling to the Bahamas.

Lindsay tells officers that the family has "travel plans" but Robert is "insisting I don’t go." Robert says his estranged wife is "going to the Bahamas to see her boyfriend."

"I don’t personally recommend you going on vacation together," an officer says.

Robert agrees with the recommendation, but Lindsay insists it's "just an hour on the plane."

While investigating an unrelated break-in at a local bar, Caribbean police discovered that Lindsay and her lover, Terrance Bethel, had hired a hitman named Faron Newbold to murder Robert. All three were arrested and taken to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.