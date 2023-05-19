The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting

    "It sounds like you're watching Afghanistan or Iraq."

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Police officials released body camera footage on Thursday from the Farmington, New Mexico shooting that occurred on May 15 according to CBS News.

    The footage captured cops confronting 18-year-old gunman Beau Wilson, who shot and killed at least three people and injured several others, including two officers. The released footage shows the confrontation between Wilson and officers and shows the moment when Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza was shot in the pelvis as she tried to run for cover.

    Through Discenza’s perspective, the graphic footage depicts her not only hitting the ground but how others officers came to her aid. 

    In the tense moments that follow, the officers are seen returning fire on Wilson. Police confirmed that Wilson was fatally shot near a church in the vicinity. An officer can be heard in the video shouting, "Subject is down! Cease fire, cease fire!"

    Read More
    Farmington Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum speaks during a press conference
    (Photo by Roberto E. Rosales/Getty Images)

    Hebbe likened the harrowing incident to a war zone, stating, "It sounds like you're watching Afghanistan or Iraq."

    Another officer from the New Mexico State Police Department was also wounded during the response.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.