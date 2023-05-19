WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting
"It sounds like you're watching Afghanistan or Iraq."
Police officials released body camera footage on Thursday from the Farmington, New Mexico shooting that occurred on May 15 according to CBS News.
The footage captured cops confronting 18-year-old gunman Beau Wilson, who shot and killed at least three people and injured several others, including two officers. The released footage shows the confrontation between Wilson and officers and shows the moment when Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza was shot in the pelvis as she tried to run for cover.
Through Discenza’s perspective, the graphic footage depicts her not only hitting the ground but how others officers came to her aid.
In the tense moments that follow, the officers are seen returning fire on Wilson. Police confirmed that Wilson was fatally shot near a church in the vicinity. An officer can be heard in the video shouting, "Subject is down! Cease fire, cease fire!"
Hebbe likened the harrowing incident to a war zone, stating, "It sounds like you're watching Afghanistan or Iraq."
Another officer from the New Mexico State Police Department was also wounded during the response.
