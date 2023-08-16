Bodycam Captures Hammer Attack on Connecticut Police Officer
The footage depicts the moments before a female officer fired her gun at a man running at her with a hammer
Newly released body-camera footage depicts the moments before a Connecticut police officer fired her gun in a shooting last weekend. The 30-second video, made public Tuesday, shows a man violently striking the female Middletown Police officer with a hammer as she screams at him to stop, eventually firing her weapon.
The footage was released by the state's Office of the Inspector General as part of the investigation into the incident.
According to the Hartford Courant, Travis was responding to early-morning complaints of excessive noise and breaking glass when she encountered 52-year-old Winston Tate, who was holding a hammer.
After Travis told Tate to put the hammer down, he began charging at her, at which time she fired her first shot. Tate continues to attack her, and Travis' bodycam falls off in the melee. Several more gunshots can be heard.
"Detective Travis began to move backwards to create distance, as she drew her firearm, all while giving verbal commands for Tate to stop," Middletown Police Chief Erik Costa said during a news conference Tuesday. "Detective Travis fired multiple rounds toward Tate as she was being attacked and knocked to the ground."
After being shot, Tate retreated back into a home. When backup arrived, he was treated, along with Travis.
Travis sustained injuries from the hammer strike and a gunshot wound to her hand that occurred during the struggle.
According to an arrest warrant, obtained by the Middletown Press, the attack stopped after a witness attempted to district Tate long enough to help the detective move to safety.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said the video did not show an officer acting out of line.
”That is the exact opposite of what you will find on this video," he said. "You will find evidence of an officer taking life-saving steps for her own safety and for the community's safety. It's tragic any time there's gunfire in the city of Middletown. What was a tragic incident was made far better than it could have been."
Per court records, Tate is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer and interfering with police.
According to WFSB, Tate has a lengthy rap sheet that includes past incidents of police officers, including charges for assaulting a public safety officer in 2017 and again in 2020.
As of Tuesday, he remained in custody.
