Body of Paddle Boarder Who Went Missing Found After 911 Call From Obama Estate - The Messenger
Body of Paddle Boarder Who Went Missing Found After 911 Call From Obama Estate

The victim’s body was located with the use of a side-scan sonar from a boat

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
The shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond, Martha’s Vineyard, MassachusettsGetty Images

The body of a paddle boarder who went missing in waters near President Barack Obama's estate on Martha's Vineyard has been found by rescuers, authorities said Monday. 

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that the body of the 43-year-old was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond by Massachusetts State Police divers shortly before 10 a.m. eastern time on Monday.

The recovery was made approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet, they said.

"MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat," they said.

A 911 call and dispatch address allegedly came from inside the address listed as the multimillion-dollar beachfront estate of the Obamas, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities have not released the paddle boarder's name.

The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

The man's paddle board and hat were recovered Sunday.

The missing man vanished while paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond, and was last seen struggling near the water's surface before going under it, according to the Cape Cod Times. He was allegedly paddle boarding with another man at the time he disappeared.

