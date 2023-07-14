Body of Missing Graduate Hayden Klemenok Found in Yosemite: ‘Irreplaceable’

The body of a recent San Diego State University graduate who went missing while hiking in Yosemite has been found, his family announced.

Hayden Klemenok was part of a backpacking group visiting Upper Chilnualna Fall in California when he disappeared on July 2. Officials said he was last seen entering Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction.

On Tuesday, family member Taylor McKinnie announced Klemenok's body had been found, and authorities believe he likely died of drowning.

"On Sunday morning, we were notified that Hayden had been located," McKinnie wrote on Facebook. "Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24hrs to formally recover him."

"While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden's cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning," she added. "We have a long road ahead of us in our grieving as individuals, as a family, and in our new lives without our irreplaceable, unforgettable brother and son whom we cherish and immeasurably miss."

Yosemite National Park also confirmed Klemenok's body had been found with an update on social media.

Klemenok's father, who previously spoke to KNSD, said, "Hayden was swept away by the falls."

Witnesses said Klemenok was on all fours near the water, possibly trying to wet his head or get a drink before being swept away.

The park then warned visitors to avoid rivers and creeks near flood stage. The warning emphasized the danger of the fast, cold water and advised people to keep their distance.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Klemenok's family and has raised over $68,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"Hayden's existence was and still is so widespread and so impactful; two of the many unique parts about him," McKinnie said in her post.

She continued, "We will never stop loving our Hayden, and today, are finally able to say we are all leaving Yosemite 'together.'"