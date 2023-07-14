Body of Missing Graduate Hayden Klemenok Found in Yosemite: ‘Irreplaceable’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Body of Missing Graduate Hayden Klemenok Found in Yosemite: ‘Irreplaceable’

Hayden Klemenok was backpacking Upper Chilnualna Fall in California when he disappeared on July 2

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Yosemite National Parks Service

The body of a recent San Diego State University graduate who went missing while hiking in Yosemite has been found, his family announced.

Hayden Klemenok was part of a backpacking group visiting Upper Chilnualna Fall in California when he disappeared on July 2. Officials said he was last seen entering Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction.

On Tuesday, family member Taylor McKinnie announced Klemenok's body had been found, and authorities believe he likely died of drowning.

"On Sunday morning, we were notified that Hayden had been located," McKinnie wrote on Facebook. "Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24hrs to formally recover him."

Read More

"While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden's cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning," she added. "We have a long road ahead of us in our grieving as individuals, as a family, and in our new lives without our irreplaceable, unforgettable brother and son whom we cherish and immeasurably miss."

Yosemite National Park also confirmed Klemenok's body had been found with an update on social media.

Klemenok's father, who previously spoke to KNSD, said, "Hayden was swept away by the falls."

Witnesses said Klemenok was on all fours near the water, possibly trying to wet his head or get a drink before being swept away.

The park then warned visitors to avoid rivers and creeks near flood stage. The warning emphasized the danger of the fast, cold water and advised people to keep their distance.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Klemenok's family and has raised over $68,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"Hayden's existence was and still is so widespread and so impactful; two of the many unique parts about him," McKinnie said in her post.

She continued, "We will never stop loving our Hayden, and today, are finally able to say we are all leaving Yosemite 'together.'"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.