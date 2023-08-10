Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail - The Messenger
Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail

'It looked like [the killer] was trying to erase her identity ... The right side of her face was gone'

Chris Harris
Editor's note: After this story was published, the Harford County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Michael Gabriszeski "did not find Rachel [Morin] or witness her body." The Messenger had previously reached out to the sheriff's office about Gabriszeski's claims, but a spokesperson said only that a civilian found Morin's body. The sheriff's office did not comment directly on the details of Gabriszeski's claims

The Maryland man who claims he and his stepdaughter found the body of hiker Rachel Morin is opening up more about making the gruesome discovery.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Michael Gabriszeski said that Morin was naked when they found her body inside a drainage tunnel near the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Sunday.

Gabriszeski said the body of the 37-year-old mother of five was laying face-up when they found it. It was obvious, he said, that Morin had sustained serious head trauma, noting, "it looked like her head had been smashed in with a rock."

Authorities have confirmed they are handling Morin's death as a homicide, and believe her murder could have resulted from a random attack. Investigators have yet to discuss how Morin died.

Rachel Morin/FaceBook
The body of Rachel Morin was found in a drainage tunnel off a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.Rachel Morin/Facebook

There was a 15- to 20-foot trail of blood leading to the tunnel, Gabriszeski told the Daily Mail.

"It looked like she had been beaten and dragged into that position," Gabriszeski said. "It looked like [the killer] was trying to erase her identity ... The right side of her face was gone."

Morin's body was found a day after she was last seen alive. She was reported missing by her boyfriend.

Rachel's sister, Rebekah Morin, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

