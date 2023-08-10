Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail
'It looked like [the killer] was trying to erase her identity ... The right side of her face was gone'
Editor's note: After this story was published, the Harford County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Michael Gabriszeski "did not find Rachel [Morin] or witness her body." The Messenger had previously reached out to the sheriff's office about Gabriszeski's claims, but a spokesperson said only that a civilian found Morin's body. The sheriff's office did not comment directly on the details of Gabriszeski's claims
The Maryland man who claims he and his stepdaughter found the body of hiker Rachel Morin is opening up more about making the gruesome discovery.
Speaking to The Daily Mail, Michael Gabriszeski said that Morin was naked when they found her body inside a drainage tunnel near the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Sunday.
Gabriszeski said the body of the 37-year-old mother of five was laying face-up when they found it. It was obvious, he said, that Morin had sustained serious head trauma, noting, "it looked like her head had been smashed in with a rock."
- Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’
- Mom of Woman Found Dead Near Maryland Hiking Trail Pleads for Compassion: ‘We Are Grieving’
- Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail
- 5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before
- Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her Missing
Authorities have confirmed they are handling Morin's death as a homicide, and believe her murder could have resulted from a random attack. Investigators have yet to discuss how Morin died.
There was a 15- to 20-foot trail of blood leading to the tunnel, Gabriszeski told the Daily Mail.
"It looked like she had been beaten and dragged into that position," Gabriszeski said. "It looked like [the killer] was trying to erase her identity ... The right side of her face was gone."
Morin's body was found a day after she was last seen alive. She was reported missing by her boyfriend.
Rachel's sister, Rebekah Morin, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.
