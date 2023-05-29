The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Body of Escaped Prisoner Found in Ohio River Near Indiana-Kentucky Border

    Bradley Gillespie had been serving a murder sentence in a Lima, Ohio, prison

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

    The body of a murderer who had recently escaped from an Ohio prison was found in the Ohio River near Henderson, Kentucky, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

    Bradley Gillespie, 50, was first reported missing Tuesday from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio.

    Another inmate, 47-year-old James Lee, was also reported missing and was captured Wednesday morning in Henderson, roughly 350 miles from the prison.

    A boater on the river reported the body to Henderson police around 1:30 p.m. local time, CBS News reported.

    The U.S. Marshals Service later confirmed that the body was believed to be Gillespie, with an autopsy scheduled for May 30.

    Prison officials discovered Gillespie and Lee were missing Tuesday morning during an inmate count.

    Henderson police subsequently saw a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning that law enforcement officials believed the two were driving.

    Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped off and crashed, with Gillespie and Lee then fleeing on foot.

    Gillespie had been in the prison since 2016 for a murder conviction while Lee has been serving a sentence there since 2021 for burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering.

    Police offered no other details about Gillespie's death, or how it may have occurred.

