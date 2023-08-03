Body Found Lodged in Inflatable Barrier Installed by Texas at the Border in the Rio Grande

A body was found stuck in the inflatable border barrier that Texas installed in the Rio Grande to impede migrants from crossing the waterway into the United States, Mexican officials said.

It's the first time a death has been publicly reported near the barricade, which went up early this summer.

The Mexican ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement Wednesday that officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety notified the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass of the body.

It said the cause of death and the person's nationality are unknown.

Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena condemned the installation of the buoys in the river as a "violation of our sovereignty."

"We express our concern about the impact on human rights and personal security of migrants that these state policies will have, which go in the opposite direction to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States," Bárcena said in the release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it had received a report of a possible drowning upstream on Wednesday and alerted US Customs and Border Protection and the Mexican Consulate.

Later, the body was found at the barrier.

“Preliminary information suggests this individual drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys,” Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said in a statement to The Messenger. “There are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross.”

The barricade has been a point of contention since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered it installed in June.

A chain of buoys floats in the water in Eagle Pass, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Contributor (Getty Images)

The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint in July, claiming that the string of buoys violated federal law, namely the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act of 1899.

“This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns. Additionally, the presence of the floating barrier has prompted diplomatic protests by Mexico and risks damaging U.S. foreign policy," the DOJ said in a release.

Abbott responded to the complaint by saying: "See you in court, Mr. President."

The Republican governor said he installed the barrier to secure Texas' borders because of the Biden administration's failure to handle immigration.

"The fact is, if you would just enforce the immigration laws Congress already has on the books, America would not be suffering from your record-breaking level of illegal immigration," Abbot wrote.