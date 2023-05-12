The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Body Found Inside Arby’s Walk-In Freezer

    The grim discovery was made by a colleague of the dead woman while the restaurant was still open for business.

    Aaron Feis
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    An Arby’s worker was found dead inside the Louisiana restaurant’s walk-in freezer by one of her colleagues, according to authorities.

    The grim discovery was made around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the chain’s location in a shopping center in New Iberia, about 20 miles southeast of Lafayette, local outlet KATC reported.

    “So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, [and] the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told another local outlet, KADN.

    The identity of the dead woman was not immediately released.

    While police are probing the “unusual” case as a “suspicious death,” Laseter told KADN that a preliminary investigation suggests an accident.

    “After completely processing the crime scene … this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident,” Laseter said.

    Multiple employees of the restaurant have been interviewed by police, and may be again as the investigation continues.

    An autopsy will be conducted in an effort to determine precisely how the woman died, Laseter added.

