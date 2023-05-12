Body Found Inside Arby’s Walk-In Freezer

An Arby’s worker was found dead inside the Louisiana restaurant’s walk-in freezer by one of her colleagues, according to authorities.
The grim discovery was made around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the chain’s location in a shopping center in New Iberia, about 20 miles southeast of Lafayette, local outlet KATC reported.
“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, [and] the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told another local outlet, KADN.
The identity of the dead woman was not immediately released.
- Body Found in New York City River a Week After Boys, 11 and 13, Went Missing
- Two Fathers Missing for Months Found Dead on Georgia Farmland
- Dead Baby Found in Dumpster Behind Florida Athletic Club
- Pregnant Woman Walks Graduation Stage While in Labor
- 200 in Kenya Starvation Cult Found Dead, Hundreds Missing
While police are probing the “unusual” case as a “suspicious death,” Laseter told KADN that a preliminary investigation suggests an accident.
“After completely processing the crime scene … this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident,” Laseter said.
Multiple employees of the restaurant have been interviewed by police, and may be again as the investigation continues.
An autopsy will be conducted in an effort to determine precisely how the woman died, Laseter added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews