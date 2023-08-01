Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From

Authorities recovered the body of a missing Goldman Sachs analyst from a creek in New York City Tuesday morning.

NYPD confirmed to the The Messenger that they pulled John Castic's body from Newton Creek, close to where the 27-year-old disappeared early on Saturday morning.

Castic had been at the Brooklyn Mirage venue in East Williamsburg before vanishing around 3am.

"They have found his body and confirmed it's him," his father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him."

John Castic went missing in the early hours of Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y. Facebook

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing. John was a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team, working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family," Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

FDNY told The Messenger that crews arrived around 11 a.m. to a call about a body found floating in the water near 1100 Grand Street. The person was dead on arrival, the department said.

NYPD added that their investigation was ongoing into the circumstances around Castic's death.

Friends had shared messages asking for help in finding him.

Castic's phone had reportedly been turned off since his disappearance.

Newton Creek is also where the body of another man, Karl Clemente, also 27, was found a week after he went missing while attempting to see a show at the Mirage in June.

Clemente had reportedly been turned away at the door for being intoxicated. His death is not considered suspicious, per local media reports.