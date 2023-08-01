Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From

John Castic disappeared close to Newton Creek in NYC early Saturday morning

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Authorities recovered the body of a missing Goldman Sachs analyst from a creek in New York City Tuesday morning.

NYPD confirmed to the The Messenger that they pulled John Castic's body from Newton Creek, close to where the 27-year-old disappeared early on Saturday morning.

Castic had been at the Brooklyn Mirage venue in East Williamsburg before vanishing around 3am.

"They have found his body and confirmed it's him," his father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him."

Read More
Photo of John Castic and a poster seeking information about his disappearance
John Castic went missing in the early hours of Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.Facebook

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing. John was a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team, working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family," Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

FDNY told The Messenger that crews arrived around 11 a.m. to a call about a body found floating in the water near 1100 Grand Street. The person was dead on arrival, the department said.

NYPD added that their investigation was ongoing into the circumstances around Castic's death.

Friends had shared messages asking for help in finding him.

Castic's phone had reportedly been turned off since his disappearance.

Newton Creek is also where the body of another man, Karl Clemente, also 27, was found a week after he went missing while attempting to see a show at the Mirage in June.

Clemente had reportedly been turned away at the door for being intoxicated. His death is not considered suspicious, per local media reports.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.