Body Found in New York City River a Week After Boys, 11 and 13, Went Missing
A body believed to be an 11-year-old Harlem boy was pulled from the Hudson River on Saturday - just days after the body of his 13-year-old friend was found, according to a report.
The body recovered is likely that of Alfa Barrie, who disappeared with his friend, Garrett Warren, last Friday evening, radio station 1010 Wins reported, citing NYPD sources.
Police found the body around 102nd St., the report said.
The two boys were last seen together at the Anas Fish Market at Lenox Avenue and W. 145th St. in Harlem, the station reported.
Warren's body was recovered from the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge on Thursday morning.
