Body Found in Lake on Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky

Military officials are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a lake on the Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky on Wednesday.
Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services responded to Crystal Lake after receiving a report that a person was unresponsive, the army said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
"Fort Knox emergency responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that there was a deceased male in the lake,” it said, not providing the time when the body was discovered.
The death is currently under investigation and no further information was provided. It was not immediately clear if the man who died was a military member stationed at Fort Knox.
- Louisiana’s Fort Polk Army Base Renamed to Honor Black WWI Hero
- Georgia Army Base Renamed for Soldier, Wife Who Spurred In-Person Spousal Death Notifications
- Body of Escaped Prisoner Found in Ohio River Near Indiana-Kentucky Border
- Commanding General of Key Army Base Fired for Violating Hunting Rules
- Body of High Schooler Found in Lake After Trying to Swim Across in Senior Challenge
- Fort Bragg Renaming to Cost Over $6 Million
Fort Knox officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.
The unresponsive man was found in a publicly accessible area of Fort Knox along a highway and near the city of Muldraugh.
Fort Knox, which lies just south of the Ohio River and the Indiana border, is more than 100,000 acres.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews