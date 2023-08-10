Body Found in Lake on Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky - The Messenger
Body Found in Lake on Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky

The man was found in a publicly accessible area of Fort Knox along a highway and near the city of Muldraugh

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Fort Knox in Kentucky.Google Maps

Military officials are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a lake on the Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services responded to Crystal Lake after receiving a report that a person was unresponsive, the army said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Fort Knox emergency responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that there was a deceased male in the lake,” it said, not providing the time when the body was discovered.

The death is currently under investigation and no further information was provided. It was not immediately clear if the man who died was a military member stationed at Fort Knox.

Fort Knox officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.

The unresponsive man was found in a publicly accessible area of Fort Knox along a highway and near the city of Muldraugh.

Fort Knox, which lies just south of the Ohio River and the Indiana border, is more than 100,000 acres.

