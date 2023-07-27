Body Found in Calif. Forest Believed to Be Hiker Missing for 2 Weeks: ‘Unbelievably Sad’ - The Messenger
Body Found in Calif. Forest Believed to Be Hiker Missing for 2 Weeks: ‘Unbelievably Sad’

Colin Brian Walker was reported missing on July 17, about two days after he set out for a hike while conducting research for a book he was writing

Jason Hahn
Colin Brian WalkerSouth Pasadena Police Department/Facebook

Investigators believe they have found the remains of a man who went missing during a hiking trip in a California forest nearly two weeks ago.

According to the South Pasadena Police Department, hiker Colin Brian Walker was reported missing on July 17, two days after a security camera filmed him entering a trailhead in Monrovia, located about 23 miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.

During an extensive search and rescue operation, emergency personnel eventually found a body in the Lower Clamshell Area of the Angeles National Forest, CBS affiliate KCAL reported.

Considering the location and other evidence at the scene, investigators are "reasonably certain" that the remains belong to Walker, Pasadena Deputy City Manager Domenica Megerdichian told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

No foul play is suspected in his disappearance and death.

Friends appeared to confirm that Walker was found in posts on social media on Thursday.

"Colin's loss is felt by so many. For those who knew him, I'm holding your hand too as I feel you holding mine," wrote Brian Moran on Facebook. "My heart breaks for his wife, young son, brother, and family."

Added friend Zach Pitt-Smith: "So unbelievably sad. Colin was a mensch. His genuinely warm connection is something that I’ll never forget."

Walker, known for his interest in old hiking trails, was planning to do research for a book he was writing, using maps from the 1940s. Despite being an experienced hiker, he sometimes ventures off the designated trails, South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky told the Pasadena Star-News.

"He's interested in old hiking trails, from my understanding. Some of those trails don't exist anymore," he said. "He is known to go off trail."

Walker did not attend his scheduled meetings over the weekend and did not contact his family, which raised concerns.

When his wife couldn't reach him, she contacted Walker's brother, and they reported him missing to the police.

His vehicle was found parked near the Monrovia trailhead.

