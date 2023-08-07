Body Found in Barrel May Be Connected to Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder, Report Claims - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Body Found in Barrel May Be Connected to Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder, Report Claims

Javonnt Marshann Murphy is the brother of a man who was arrested but later cleared in unsolved 2020 killing

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Javonnta MurphyGoFundMe

L.A. County Sheriff's Department is reportedly investigating a possible connection between rapper Pop Smoke’s murder and a dead body found in a barrel on the beach in Malibu.

The county coroner’s office determined that Javonnt Marshann Murphy, 32, was shot in the head and his body was sealed inside a barrel that turned up in the waters off of Malibu last month.

A lifeguard brought it to shore and opened it, making the grisly discovery.

A lifeguard at a Malibu beach found a body in a 55-gallon barrel.
A lifeguard at a Malibu beach found a body in a 55-gallon barrel.KTTV-TV
Read More

Investigators are now looking into the possibility Murphy’s murder was a retaliation killing for Pop Smoke’s murder, TMZ reports.

Murphy’s brother was one of five people arrested in connection with the rapper’s 2020 murder but was later cleared.

Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles.Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Four masked men in hoodies broke into a Hollywood Hills mansion and gunned down Pop Smoke. There were other people in the home but they were not targeted. The murder remains unsolved.

Authorities later confirmed Murphy’s brother was not charged in connection with the murder. It was not revealed why he was suspected or why he was cleared.

Patrick Nelson, a family friend, told the Los Angeles Times that Javonnt Murphy had grown up in South Los Angeles and was an aspiring rapper.

He had a young son.  His mother started a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and the boy’s future.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.