Body Found in Barrel May Be Connected to Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder, Report Claims

L.A. County Sheriff's Department is reportedly investigating a possible connection between rapper Pop Smoke’s murder and a dead body found in a barrel on the beach in Malibu.
The county coroner’s office determined that Javonnt Marshann Murphy, 32, was shot in the head and his body was sealed inside a barrel that turned up in the waters off of Malibu last month.
A lifeguard brought it to shore and opened it, making the grisly discovery.
Investigators are now looking into the possibility Murphy’s murder was a retaliation killing for Pop Smoke’s murder, TMZ reports.
Murphy’s brother was one of five people arrested in connection with the rapper’s 2020 murder but was later cleared.
Four masked men in hoodies broke into a Hollywood Hills mansion and gunned down Pop Smoke. There were other people in the home but they were not targeted. The murder remains unsolved.
Authorities later confirmed Murphy’s brother was not charged in connection with the murder. It was not revealed why he was suspected or why he was cleared.
Patrick Nelson, a family friend, told the Los Angeles Times that Javonnt Murphy had grown up in South Los Angeles and was an aspiring rapper.
He had a young son. His mother started a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and the boy’s future.
