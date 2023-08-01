Body Found in Barrel Floating Off Malibu Coast

Police in southern California are investigating after a body was discovered inside a 55-gallon barrel that had been floating off of a beach in Malibu.

Authorities say the barrel was first spotted floating in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday by a lifeguard who brought it to shore.

When the guard opened it, they made the grisly discovery.

Most of the beach was closed and turned into a crime scene as crews decided what to do next.

Investigators have not determined how or where the victim was killed.

They do not believe the victim had been in the barrel for very long, KTLA-TV reported.

KTTV-TV reported that people had been seeing the barrel bobbing around off the coast all weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities were reviewing security camera footage from beachfront homes in an effort to determine if the barrel was thrown in the water from shore or had floated in from the sea.