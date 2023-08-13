Body Found in Apartment Wall Identified as Tenant Missing for Over a Year
The body of an Israeli man was found in his apartment nearly 18 months after he went missing
A home renovator found a dead body hidden in a concrete wall of a Haifa, Israel, apartment last week.
The body was identified as 60-year-old Vitali Chuklin, according to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. Chuklin disappeared over a year ago, his neighbors told The Jerusalem Post.
Ahmed Choupata found Chuklin’s body disfigured and wrapped in plastic. Local law enforcement believes foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the prime suspect is dead, according to The Times of Israel.
Officers said they suspect Chuklin’s roommate, who died recently from a drug overdose, was responsible for killing Chuklin. They believe the 54-year-old murdered Chuklin about 18 months ago and hid his body in the walls.
“It’s just crazy that it happened here, and now suddenly we’re starting to understand the foul smell experienced in parts of the building,” a tenant told The Times of Israel.
Choupata said he was decimating a concrete wall at the apartment building when he came across a plastic bag encasing Chuklin’s body.
The renovator said he didn’t know what he was looking at initially.
“I saw black nylons in the concrete, behind them was a head. I thought it was a doll,” he told The Jerusalem Post.
After a few minutes, the shock of what he had found set in. “My hair stood up from fear,” he said.
The owner of the building, who goes by Baruch, said the neighborhood has high turnover rates and is home to people experiencing poverty.
"For 50 years I've been renting apartments to such poor people, I've already come across corpses, but I've never had anything like this,” he said.
The likely murder of Chuklin is not an anomaly in the area. Hafia’s Hadar HaCarmel neighborhood, where the 60-year-old lived, has fallen to crime and poverty in recent years, being the site of numerous murders.
