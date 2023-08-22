Body Camera Footage Shows Rescue of Kidnapped Mother Chained to Floor
Police arrested 36-year-old Moises May on a host of criminal charges, including kidnapping, assault, and harassment
Police in Kentucky have released disturbing body camera footage of their rescue last week of a woman who was found with her hair cut off, beaten and chained to a floor in a Louisville home.
Last week, Louisville Metropolitan Police were summoned to a home in the Park Hill neighborhood after neighbors called 911 about a woman yelling for help from a shattered second-story window.
The footage shows officers trying to gain access to the home to rescue the kidnapped woman. After realizing the front door was barricaded, the officers called out to neighbors for a ladder.
The officer is seen scaling the ladder to the second floor, where he climbs through the broken window to the hysterical woman, who told police she had been chained to the floor for days. The chain was bolted to the floor with screws; the woman had a collar around her neck that had been secured with a MasterLock.
The officer managed to free the chain from the floor, and helped the woman outside, where she was treated by EMS crews.
- Body of Kidnapped Toddler Wynter Smith Found in Michigan
- Police body cameras filmed Tyre Nichols’ killing. But they were supposed to prevent it in the first place.
- Drone Video Captures Lifeguards Making Human Chain to Rescue Swimmer Caught in Rip Tide
- Kidnapped Baby Rescued After Stranger Steals Car With Infant in Back Seat
- Amazon Drivers’ In-Vehicle Surveillance Camera Footage Leaks Online
- WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting
LMPD said that the suspect, 36-year-old Moises May, was arrested on a host of criminal charges, including kidnapping, assault, and harassment.
The woman, who has not been identified, said she was attacked by May after the two had an argument, according to an arrest report seen by WAVE. The woman and May have a child together.
May allegedly grabbed the victim, and pinned her to the bathroom floor. He then allegedly used a machete to cut off most of her hair.
After May hit her, the woman left. Days later, when she returned to retrieve her personal belongings, May allegedly locked her inside and chained her up, according to the report. May also allegedly threatened to kill her on more than one occasion during the kidnapping.
When May left the home, taking the victim's phone with him, she broke the window and started calling out for help.
May has also been charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Messenger has learned he pleaded not guilty, and is set to return to court next week.
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech