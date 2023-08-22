Body Camera Footage Shows Rescue of Kidnapped Mother Chained to Floor

Police in Kentucky have released disturbing body camera footage of their rescue last week of a woman who was found with her hair cut off, beaten and chained to a floor in a Louisville home.

Last week, Louisville Metropolitan Police were summoned to a home in the Park Hill neighborhood after neighbors called 911 about a woman yelling for help from a shattered second-story window.

The footage shows officers trying to gain access to the home to rescue the kidnapped woman. After realizing the front door was barricaded, the officers called out to neighbors for a ladder.

The officer is seen scaling the ladder to the second floor, where he climbs through the broken window to the hysterical woman, who told police she had been chained to the floor for days. The chain was bolted to the floor with screws; the woman had a collar around her neck that had been secured with a MasterLock.

The officer managed to free the chain from the floor, and helped the woman outside, where she was treated by EMS crews.

A screenshot from the body camera footage from last week's rescue Police Activity

LMPD said that the suspect, 36-year-old Moises May, was arrested on a host of criminal charges, including kidnapping, assault, and harassment.



The woman, who has not been identified, said she was attacked by May after the two had an argument, according to an arrest report seen by WAVE. The woman and May have a child together.

May allegedly grabbed the victim, and pinned her to the bathroom floor. He then allegedly used a machete to cut off most of her hair.

After May hit her, the woman left. Days later, when she returned to retrieve her personal belongings, May allegedly locked her inside and chained her up, according to the report. May also allegedly threatened to kill her on more than one occasion during the kidnapping.

When May left the home, taking the victim's phone with him, she broke the window and started calling out for help.

May has also been charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Messenger has learned he pleaded not guilty, and is set to return to court next week.



