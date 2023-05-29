The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bodies Recovered after Boat Full of Tourists Capsizes in Italian Lake

    Almost two dozen tourists were on Lake Maggiore to celebrate someone’s birthday when a sudden storm sunk the boat

    Ben Kesslen
    Four people died on Sunday after a boat carrying tourists capsized in a northern Italian lake, local authorities said.

    Almost two dozen tourists were on Lake Maggiore to celebrate a birthday when a sudden storm sunk the boat, Sky News reported

    Two of the tourists whose bodies were recovered were British, one was Russian and one was Israeli, the network said.

    The 52-foot boat capsized at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to CNN. Authorities concluded the search Monday morning after finding the fourth body.

    Authorities were able to rescue 20 people, including crew members. Some swam to shore, and a few people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, CNN wrote.

    Lake Maggiore is a large lake north of Milan that is in both Italy and Switzerland and is a popular tourist destination.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    This photograph shows a general view of the Isola dei Pescatori (Fishermen's Island), one of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore, next to Stresa in North Italy on May 24, 2023.
    This photograph shows a general view of the Isola dei Pescatori (Fishermen's Island), one of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore, next to Stresa in North Italy on May 24, 2023. Lake Maggiore is a large lake located on the south side of the Alps. It is the second largest lake in Italy and the largest in southern Switzerland. The lake and its shoreline are divided between the Italian regions of Piedmont and Lombardy and the Swiss canton of Ticino. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
