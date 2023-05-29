Bodies Recovered after Boat Full of Tourists Capsizes in Italian Lake

Four people died on Sunday after a boat carrying tourists capsized in a northern Italian lake, local authorities said.

Almost two dozen tourists were on Lake Maggiore to celebrate a birthday when a sudden storm sunk the boat, Sky News reported.

Two of the tourists whose bodies were recovered were British, one was Russian and one was Israeli, the network said.

The 52-foot boat capsized at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to CNN. Authorities concluded the search Monday morning after finding the fourth body.

Authorities were able to rescue 20 people, including crew members. Some swam to shore, and a few people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, CNN wrote.

Lake Maggiore is a large lake north of Milan that is in both Italy and Switzerland and is a popular tourist destination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.