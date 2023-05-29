Bodies Recovered after Boat Full of Tourists Capsizes in Italian Lake
Almost two dozen tourists were on Lake Maggiore to celebrate someone’s birthday when a sudden storm sunk the boat
Four people died on Sunday after a boat carrying tourists capsized in a northern Italian lake, local authorities said.
Almost two dozen tourists were on Lake Maggiore to celebrate a birthday when a sudden storm sunk the boat, Sky News reported.
Two of the tourists whose bodies were recovered were British, one was Russian and one was Israeli, the network said.
The 52-foot boat capsized at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to CNN. Authorities concluded the search Monday morning after finding the fourth body.
- Israel’s Mossad Confirms Ex-Agent Was One of 4 Who Died When Boat Sank in Italy
- Multinational Search Effort Underway After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes, 39 Missing
- Video Shows Fisherman Stranded Atop Capsized Boat Rescued Mile From Shore
- Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing
- Lake Mead’s bodies may be identified using genetic genealogy, a science redefining ‘unsolvable’
Authorities were able to rescue 20 people, including crew members. Some swam to shore, and a few people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, CNN wrote.
Lake Maggiore is a large lake north of Milan that is in both Italy and Switzerland and is a popular tourist destination.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews