    Bob Marley Bag Conceals Cocaine Worth Nearly Half a Million Dollars on Jamaica Flight

    Cocaine concealed in an iconic cargo panel seized by police.

    Nick Gallagher
    Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered 12 pounds and 4 ounces of cocaine on a flight traveling from Jamaica to Philadelphia last week.

    The authorities found five bricks of cocaine hidden inside a drawstring bag featuring a green and yellow Bob Marley logo. It appears a passenger had concealed the stash, valued at approximately $400,000, within a cargo panel.

    Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    Although no arrests have been made, the seized cocaine was handed over to Philadelphia's Homeland Security Investigations unit for further analysis.

    "This cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us," said Rene Ortega, Port Director for CBP at the Port of Philadelphia. "It validates that transnational criminal organizations may be focusing on importing narcotics through Pennsylvania again."

    CBP said it seizes nearly 2,900 pounds of drugs each day through America's ports of entry.

